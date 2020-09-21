TECNO Mobile
TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, today rolled out a powerful new variant of the SPARK 6 Air. The SPARK series has seen a steadfast growth supplemented by TECNO’s ‘India-first’ strategy of introducing segment first features that will enable the brand to consolidate its position among top smartphone players in the sub-10k segment. And with the SPARK 6 Air new (3GB + 64GB) variant, TECNO continues to do what they do the best.
Housing a jumbo 6000 mAh battery, the new SPARK 6 Air (3GB + 64GB) provides a standby of 716 hours, calling 37 hours, Internet and Wi-Fi 21 hours, Music 134 hours, game 19 hours and video playback 23 hours You can get upto 4 days of battery backup with this big 6000mAh battery.
The new SPARK 6 Air variant, runs on a Helio A25, Octa Core 1.8 Ghz processor, providing a smooth and seamless movie watching, video watching, audio listening experience. It houses a 3GB RAM and an internal storage of 64 GB which is expandable up to 1 TB with its non-hybrid triple card slot.
The SPARK 6 Air provides a segment first gigantic 7″ Dot Notch HD+ display for an immersive viewing experience. The 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1640 HD Resolution makes it the apt device for watching videos, reading, and browsing. The 480 nits brightness accentuates the brightness in sunlight.
The SPARK 6 Air (3GB + 64GB) boasts of a Triple Rear AI Camera with 13 MP Primary Sensor with an aperture of F1.8, AI Lens, 2 MP Depth Sensor and Quad Flash, enabling one to capture brighter & clearer pictures. The Bokeh Mode, AI Scene Detection, Slow Motion videos, and AI HDR Mode, altogether enhances the smartphone photography experience. It also comes loaded with additional features like Document Scan, AI Body Shaping, Beauty Mode and Google lens. The 8 MP AI Selfie Camera with dual front flash captures the perfect selfie in low light.
Armed with a fast and secure Smart Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock 2.0, the new SPARK 6 Air, enables one to keep their data safe and secure. The Smart fingerprint sensor performs functions like receiving and recording calls, taking photos and dismissing alarms. The Face Unlock 2.0 tightens the security on your smartphone by preventing the smartphone from getting unlocked with eyes closed.
The new SPARK 6 Air boasts of a unique audio sharing feature that enables one to connect 2 Bluetooth earphones and 3 Bluetooth Speakers simultaneously.
