At the 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), held on September 25, 2020, the IBF Board has elected Star & Disney India’s Managing Director Mr. K. Madhavan as the Foundation’s new President . Mr. Madhavan will succeed Mr. NP Singh, India MD and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks, who held the position for two years.



The IBF Board has also elected the following office bearers of IBF:-



Vice President-IBF

Mr. Rajat Sharma, Chairman, India TV Mr. Siddharth Jain, Managing Director (South Asia), Turner International Mr. Rahul Joshi, Managing Director, Viacom18

Treasurer-IBF

Mr. Shashi S. Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharati

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. K. Madhavan said, “It is my honor to lead IBF at a time when the Indian broadcasting sector is going through a tumultuous time, battling the pandemic and instability in the regulatory space. IBF has played an instrumental role in advocating the interests of the sector, and my predecessors have contributed immensely in evolving the foundation’s stature and purpose. I take on this role with a great sense of responsibility and commitment to champion the cause of the broadcasting sector.”



Outgoing IBF President Mr. N.P Singh said, “I am pleased that someone of the caliber of K. Madhavan is taking over the reins and will lead the foundation. I welcome his selection wholeheartedly. His in-depth knowledge and insights into the sector will help guide the foundation members through these challenging times. I wish him the best in this new endeavor.”



K. Madhavan has been an active member of IBF since 2012 and is also the Chair of CII’s National Committee on media and entertainment for the ongoing year. He started his journey with Star in 2009 and took over as the Managing Director of the Network in January 2020.



The other Directors on the IBF Board are as under:

Mr. Aroon Purie, Chairman, TV Today Mr. N P Singh, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks and Director, Bangla Entertainment Mr. I Venkat, Director, Eenadu TV Ltd Mr. Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Media Corp Mr. Punit Misra, CEO-Domestic Broadcast Business, Zee Entertainment Mr. Rohit Gupta, President (Network Sales and International Business), Sony Pictures Networks Mr. Uday Shankar, President, The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and Chairman, Star and Disney India Ms. Megha Tata, Managing Director (South Asia), Discovery Communications India (Co-opted Director) Mr. John Brittas, Managing Director & Chief Editor, Malayalam Communications Ltd (Co-opted Director)

About IBF



Indian Broadcasting Foundation is a not-for-profit industry association. IBF represents and is dedicated to the promotion of television broadcasting in, to and from India. IBF members provide channels and programmes that deliver about 90% of television viewership in India. Member offerings cater to most of India’s diversity and plurality in every language and in every genre of television viewing. The Foundation provides a meeting ground for its members to work in consensus on common goals. The Foundation offers a common platform/forum in which members’ air new or improvement opportunities to arrive at implementable solutions. IBF has, over the years, achieved the unique position of the accredited spokes-body of the television broadcasting industry. IBF endeavours to work closely with and align industry, policy makers, regulators and partners so that the television sector in the media and entertainment industry grows to its fullest potential in an equitable manner.