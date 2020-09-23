NIIT Limited
StackRouteTM, an NIIT venture announced the launch of programs in Data Engineering. Titled, ‘Enterprise Big Data Engineering & Machine Learning using Spark’ and ‘Enterprise Big Data Engineering using Databricks & Delta Lakes – these programs help enterprises to equip their workforce having prior experience in data projects, with steps and tools of designing and solving business challenges that fall in the category of Data Analysis and Big Data using modern Data Architectures like delta architecture.
Over the past 5 years StackRoute has been committed towards delivering disruptive learning solutions, producing highly skilled and deployment ready talent in emerging tech and digital roles. Recently StackRoute was awarded with Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence award 2020, jointly with a leading independent IT and business consulting services firm. The Gold medal has been awarded under the category – “Best Use of Blended Learning” for Graduate Transformation Program. Additionally, StackRoute has won Brandon hall Silver award for ‘Best Results of a Learning Program’ jointly with the world’s leading engineering company in aerospace.
StackRoute, an NIIT venture, is a digital transformation partner for corporates to build multi-skilled full stack developers at scale. Established in August 2015, StackRoute provides disruptive IT learning solutions on programming, quality-engineering, data-science and digital architecture. Our immersive and remote programs are practitioner-led and outcome-oriented. Geared towards imparting deep skills in digital technologies, StackRoute works with multiple tier 1 IT companies, product engineering companies, and GICs towards transforming their workforce into full stack developers who can efficiently deliver digital transformation projects with ease.
For more information about StackRoute visit: www.stackroute.in
About NIIT Limited
NIIT Limited is a leading Skills and Talent Development Corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements. The company, which was set up in 1981 to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, today ranks among the world's leading training companies owing to its vast and comprehensive array of talent development programs. With a footprint in over 30 countries, NIIT offers training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions.
