Cementing its stature as an 'Employer of Choice', Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has been featured amongst the Top 50 in India's Best Workplaces for Women 2020 by Great Place to Work® Institute. This is the third accolade for the conglomerate, earlier in June 2020 they were honoured with India's Best Companies to Work For 2020 and India's Best Workplaces in Media 2020 lists by the Great Place to Work® Institute.



Through its rigorous and objective methodology, the Great Place to Work® Institute helps organizations identify, create, and sustain great workplaces worldwide through the development of high-trust cultures. In this year's study spanning 800 organizations and 21 industries, SPN leads the way in ensuring gender parity and inclusion of women at work.



At SPN, people, passion, and purpose are aligned to enable employees to ‘Tell stories Beyond the Ordinary’. It is a strategic priority for the network to provide a conducive environment for our employees, especially the women workforce to help them to excel in their personal and professional careers.

The SPN Apex Diversity and Inclusion Council, comprising top leaders and external diverse advisory members, charts the course for Inclusion at SPN from a cognitive, generational and gender perspective. The council hosts unconscious bias sensitization trainings, internal campaigns for leaders and employees, and incentivizing diverse referrals with 2X rewards Women are always given equal weightage during talent reviews for identifying critical high potential talent and succession planning, resulting in 50% of our workforce comprising of high potential and talented women. Additionally, our continuous performance philosophy holds managers accountable for their adherence to corporate values and believing in the power of diversity Through women leadership programs such as 360-degree feedback, Pivot-Ups, online platforms and educational assistance, women employees can avail multiple avenues to chart the career of their choice. We also host internal forums helmed by our leaders and encourage women leaders to participate in external forums and conferences Signature initiatives like ‘Live Your Dream’ encourage women to shatter their inhibitions and help manage Imposter Syndrome by fuelling their entrepreneurial dreams, with sponsorships from the CEO. With support from the flagship channels of the network and content ideation platforms like Dastangoi and 'SPNI Pitchers', women can re-invent themselves and deliver the next big idea As a measure towards adapting the new normal, the network launched ACE: Act. Care. Engage. This umbrella wellbeing philosophy provides end-to-end solution for benefit and care, mandatory leaves, scheduled downtime, plus a holistic set of physical and mental wellness benefits such as enhanced EAP and wellbeing resources Stringent POSH policy championed by select employees across teams ensures a safe work environment. Enhanced maternity benefits (fertility treatments), universal primary caregiver leave (26 weeks – childbirth, adoption and surrogacy), free near-site creche, preferential parking for expectant & new mothers, mother’s room, medical insurance is some of the additional favourable initiatives At SPN, inclusion is a strong cultural thread that drives employees to push the envelope in generating pathbreaking, premium, progressive content. As an 'Employer of Choice,' SPN has regularly featured among 100 Best Companies for Women in India by Working Mother & AVTAR. Its 'wellbeing', 'meaning at work', and learning practices are recognized by Chambers D&I (APAC), UK, BW BusinessWorld, and PeopleStrong. Comments:



N.P. Singh, Managing Director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN):

“Being featured amongst India's Best Workplaces for Women 2020 is a milestone achievement that reflects our belief in the power of diversity. This accolade has strengthened SPN’s stance as an inclusive industry leader and raised the benchmark criteria for an Employer of Choice. I dedicate this recognition to our passionate and committed workforce.”



Manu Wadhwa, Chief Human Resource Officer, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN):

“At SPN, employee voice is of paramount importance. This recognition of being an equal workplace is a testament to our efforts towards building a culture of trust, connectedness and care with heightened zeal, empathy and passion. The consecutive wins empower us to continue accelerating our endeavours in this direction.”

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, Japan.



