Learn, Automate, Trade – The 3 words that have defined QuantInsti throughout its existence of 10 years. In 2020, QuantInsti celebrates its 10th Anniversary.



In September 2009, a group of friends from different IITs, IIMs and having worked across top global institutions in different parts of the world, banded together to form iRage. Today, iRage is one of the leaders in high-frequency trading in India. A year later in 2010, QuantInsti came into being, and shortly afterwards, it opened its doors for providing the knowledge of algorithmic trading, a one-of-its-kind offering.



With the onset of the algorithms and quantitative techniques in the trading world, QuantInsti has swiftly played a key role globally. Today, QuantInsti serves more than a million people every year from across the globe and have a registered user base in 190+ countries.



What started with just one programme has exponentially grown into a variety of offerings today.

Today, QuantInsti offers its flagship certification programme EPAT, self-paced courses through its machine-driven interactive learning portal Quantra and comprehensive research, back-testing and trading platform for US, Indian & FX markets, Blueshift.



The Executive Programme in Algorithmic Trading (EPAT) is a comprehensive 6-month course now 50 batches strong, just opening up admissions to its Golden Jubilee batch. EPAT would soon be launching ‘Super Specializations’ – a range of additional advanced specialization courses that one can pursue post completion of EPAT.



Quantra offers interactive self-learning specialization courses. It weaves bleeding-edge technology and detailed curriculum to provide a means of applying Machine Learning, AI and Data Science among other emerging sciences to Trading. 30 courses strong, Quantra has a lot more courses in the works launching soon.



Blueshift is a unique research, back-testing and live trading platform, that is poised to become the premium platform for all things quant in the financial markets domain. With Blueshift, one can now research, build, back-test & trade in live markets across US, India & FX, all for free! Soon, one will be able to create strategies without programming using only a Visual Interface and even create Machine Learning algorithms visually. These features are already available in the ‘invitation mode’ currently to select audience & would be opened up for everyone in the next few days.



With its 10-year anniversary, QuantInsti is providing a plethora of benefits, value-adding events and initiatives throughout September 2020 to thank their community. They are offering more than INR 10 million in benefits for their products, especially to the full-time students & professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



While EPAT is offering once-in-a-decade exclusive discounts, Quantra has slashed the prices on all 30 courses for easier access to Quantitative & Algorithmic Trading education during these times. QuantInsti is also conducting a wide range of noteworthy Free sessions, webinars, panel discussions and more, with renowned industry experts.



QuantInsti takes pride in the value that its associations & contributions add to the overall community. It actively contributes through elaborate 500+ blogs, 3 free books, and hundreds of hours of free webinars, sessions and tutorials with industry stalwarts often garnering massive appeal.



As the world of investments & trading continues to shift towards using data-driven techniques & algorithms, QuantInsti is evolving itself as a comprehensive destination for Quantitative & Algorithmic Trading.