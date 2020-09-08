The Prestige Group

The launch of Prestige Waterford in Whitefield, Bengaluru, signifies the real estate developer’s journey back on the growth trajectory in the post Covid market

The series of launches are testimony to the spike in demand for residential properties in India by residents as well as NRIs

Buoyed by the overwhelming response to two other projects launched virtually earlier this month, Prestige Group announced the virtual launch of its third premium residential property – Prestige Waterford in Whitefield, Bengaluru. As one of India’s leading real estate developers, Prestige Group has been leading from the front to get the real estate industry back on the growth trajectory, despite the myriad pandemic challenges.



August 2020 marks a key milestone, with the virtual launch of three Prestige properties – Prestige Ocean Crest (the company’s very first property in Goa), Prestige Primrose Hills (Bengaluru), and Prestige Waterford (Bengaluru). The tremendous response has provided much-needed business impetus and boosted customer confidence during these testing times.



Commenting on the hat-trick, Mr. Irfan Razack, CMD, Prestige Group said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has made the world pause and re-assess the way we live and work. As market leaders, we owe it to our industry as well as our customers to evolve and innovate with the changing times. At Prestige Group, it has been our constant endeavour over the years to adapt and learn in order to stay ahead of the curve. Right now, our focus is on setting the narrative for the new normal, powered by technology, adaptability and ingenuity.”



“The remarkable customer response to the virtual launch of our projects from both buyers in India as well as NRIs, gives me the confidence to assert that Indian real estate will bounce back before long. With the effective use of technology, developers can ensure that the lull in the market is short-term. Buoyancy is inevitable in an industry as resilient as real estate in India.”, he concluded.



About the launch : Having adopted the very latest in technology, the launch showcased a more advanced version of a regular 3D launch.

It was streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, CommonFloor, and NoBroker, among others

The event included a welcome address followed by a price and scheme reveal, after which Mr. Irfan Razack addressed the audience

About Prestige Waterford Located in the buzzing IT hub of Whitefield, one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods in Bengaluru, Prestige Waterford presents a community of apartment homes in a wide range of room configurations to suit every need. With the Metro station coming up nearby, it will be extremely convenient for the residents to commute to and from any part of the city. Moreover, Prestige Waterford is also well connected through arterial roads such as Old Madras Road, the Old Airport Road and the Outer Ring Road.



The 1, 2, 2.5, 3 ad 4-BHK homes are Vaastu compliant and designed to emphasize privacy and lavish use of space. The exteriors present a panorama of terraces, step walls, hidden courtyards, reflective ponds, seating areas, a maze garden, a mounded landscape garden, and formal courtyards. All combining to afford a magnificent view that can be enjoyed undisturbed from every apartment.



The Clubhouse has been equipped with myriad luxury recreational amenities, including a tennis court, multi-sport court, cricket practice pitch, skating rink, observation deck, bicycle and jogging track, elder’s park, children’s play area, kid’s pool and swimming pool. And for the practical necessities of life, Prestige Waterford is situated in close proximity to major retail hubs, malls, major business and IT districts and eminent educational institutions.



About Prestige Group Prestige Group, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has a legacy of over three decades in real estate development. It has diversified business models across the Residential, Office, Retail, and Hospitality segments with operations in 12 key locations in India. As of 31 March 2020, the Group has completed 247 projects with developable area of 134 mn sft and has 45 ongoing projects across segments, with total developable area of 52 mn sft. Further it has 57 mn sft under planning and holds a land bank with potential developable area of over 27 mn sft. The company has been graded CRISIL DA1 by CRISIL and also enjoys credit rating of ICRA A+. The consolidated turnover of the company for the year ended March 31, 2020 is INR 82433 Mn. Website- www.prestigeconstructions.com

