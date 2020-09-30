Praxis Media Private Limited
Praxis Media in association with Quality Congress announced the prestigious National Quality Excellence Awards on September 30, 2020 to celebrate and honor more than 30 winners at 5 different levels for epitomizing strength, ingenuity, knowledge and foresight for the growth of the business and services sector with vision and inspiration.
These awards are announced each year to identify, celebrate and encourage remarkable business leaders, service providers, entrepreneurs, individuals, and organizations for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategies. The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners is achieved by the Praxis Media Group, with support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research and surveys, collation of feedback and opinions, screening based on judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc.
National Quality Excellence Awards, 2020 have been instituted to encourage Quality and are aimed to salute remarkable business leaders, service providers, entrepreneurs, individuals, and organizations for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategies. The endeavour is to honor the Achievers, Innovators and Leaders from an array of sectors like Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Tourism, Real Estate, Architecture, Aviation, Engineering, Fashion, Arts, IT, Media, Entertainment, FMCG, Finance, Retail, Manufacturing, Firms, NGOs, Magazines, Portals, Consultancy, E-Commerce etc. The awards are conferred upon the “best of the best” in recognition of their attainment of world class standard of quality excellence. The recipients of these awards are those stellar individuals and organizations who epitomize strength, ingenuity, knowledge, foresight and who drive the growth of the business and service sector of this country with vision and inspiration.
The initiative was well supported by Quality Congress – Brand Partner, The SME Times – Online Media Partner, The CEO Magazine – Magazine Partner, Global Brands Network – Associate Partner and Lawspective Consulting LLP – Knowledge Partner who echoed the same objective of quality excellence.
Praxis Media Private Limited is a premier insight driven media and marketing services company that is widely recognized for pioneering and innovative work for its clients and is a one-stop solution for affordable and turn-key marketing and business services for domestic, multinational, government, non-government, corporate, established and new start-up businesses and services. The company works with its brands and associates to help in boosting its client’s businesses and services and taking it to its zenith through bespoke brand management and strategy, ratings and accreditations, business advisory, market research, marketing solutions, strategic public relations, media management, reputation management and design and communication solutions.
Website: www.praxis-media.com
