Pidilite Industries Ltd (BSE 500331: NSE PIDILITIND), a leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals in India appointed Mr. Rajeev Vasudeva as an Additional Director (Independent) on its Board effective from 10th September 2020.

Rajeev, an MBA from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, US and LLB from University of Delhi is also a Fellow Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He had a long association with Egon Zehnder, a premier global leadership advisory firm and was their global CEO till December 2018. In March 2019, Rajeev was appointed as the Chairman of Centum Learning Ltd. and he is also a Board member of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a listed entity on the NYSE and TSX.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries Ltd said, “We are delighted to welcome Rajeev on the Board of Pidilite. With his global experience and strong track record of leading businesses and providing governance advice, we are confident that Rajeev’s induction will add a lot of value to the Board.”

While talking about his appointment, Mr. Rajeev Vasudeva said, “I have long admired Pidilite’ s pioneering spirit in building brands that have endured over the years. Their unwavering commitment to a sustainable vision is amply demonstrated by the ethical values and social responsibilities they stand by. I very much look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success story ahead.”

About Pidilite Industries

Pidilite Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) products and polymer emulsions in India. Our products range also includes paint chemicals, automotive chemicals, art materials and stationery, fabric care, maintenance chemicals, industrial adhesives, industrial resins and organic pigments & preparations. Most of the products have been developed through strong in-house R&D. Our brand name Fevicol has become synonymous with adhesives to millions in India and is ranked amongst the most trusted brands in the country. Some of our other major brands are M-Seal, Fevikwik, Fevistik, Roff, Dr. Fixit, and Fevicryl.