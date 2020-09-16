The Olymp Trade international broker continues its charity program. During the celebration of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, hundreds of needy Indian families received useful gifts. The emphasis was on food aid and protection from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spread of coronavirus has created an unprecedented burden on the global economy and the health care system. It made life more difficult for the most vulnerable populations. That is why it is essential to lend a helping hand to those who are especially hard-hit, to support them not in words but in deeds.



Olymp Trade is recognized as one of the leaders in online trading. It has been operating since 2014. The company provides services to traders worldwide, including countries in Asia, Africa, South, and North America. The reliability of the broker is confirmed by Category A membership in the International Finance Commission. The Financial Commission provides company customers with enhanced guarantees.



Olymp Trade held this event in partnership with Smile Foundation, one of India's major charity organizations founded in 2002. This NGO annually supports more than 1.5 million children and their families in 25 states of India through more than 400 social projects in the fields of health care and education.



Olymp Trade and Smile Foundation ran the joint campaign in Chennai, one of the largest cities in India (Tamil Nadu state). Local needy families received aid kits with enough food to feed a family of five for a month. The kits also included hygiene and protection products that are essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Sanjeev Dham, chief operating officer Smile Foundation:



With the support of prestigious organisations like yours, so far Smile Foundation has been able to provide Food & Hygiene Kits to the poorest families identified across each of the unreached locations pan India.



We are grateful to the Olymp Trade for their support to our programs and we value your partnership during these times. Together we hope to continue our endeavors to uplift the underserved sections of our society and take India to the forefront of progress and prosperity.



The Olymp Trade team respects all traders' cultural traditions and feels responsible for Indian society's well-being. That is why the charity event was timed to сoincide with the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. This deity is traditionally associated with generosity and prosperity.



The Olymp Trade representatives:



Trading is a business accessible to people from all countries and continents. And now, as the pandemic challenges the well-being of people around the world, we consider it our duty to contribute to the fight against the consequences of this global problem. Any successful business is, first and foremost, a social responsibility that helps to make our world a better place.



The charity event in India is part of Olymp Trade's global strategy. The company held a similar campaign in Indonesia in May. The gratitude of the residents of several countries, who received aid from the broker, confirms that Olymp Trade has chosen the right course. The broker will be holding more charity events in the future.