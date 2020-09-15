Niine
Niine Hygiene and Personal Care is the principal sponsor for Rajasthan Royals, for the Indian Premier League 2020. Rajasthan Royals are sporting Niine Sanitary Napkins logo at the rear of their jersey, challenging the country’s entrenched taboos about menstruation.
Adorned on the back of the Royal’s purple jerseys will be the name Niine, making it the first time any Indian sports team has been sponsored by a sanitary napkin brand. Colour Purple represents the mixing of gender normative colours pink (cis-gender femininity) and blue (cis-gender masculinity), further emphasizing a perfect balance between the two genders and shunning the menstrual stigma which has been an entrenched cause of gender inequality.
Cricket is the most popular sport in the country and the audience IPL attracts cuts across regional, economic and socio-cultural barriers in India. Using the reach of IPL to highlight the issue of menstruation and feminine hygiene will raise the curtain on a topic still largely considered a taboo.
This unique collaboration has already caused ripples across India. However, Niine is not limited to only sanitary napkins. While its focus is on woman hygiene, it is committed to a larger goal of overall health and hygiene as the company recently launched its range of Hand Hygiene products. As sanitization and personal hygiene have become a part of our basic needs today, Niine has provided the Rajasthan Royals team with hand hygiene kits to continue playing without compromising on health and safety.
“Considering IPL’s global appeal and Cricket being the most watched sport in the country, it provides the perfect platform to address health and drive social change, which defines Niine.
Along with Rajasthan Royals, we are confident to be the game changers that will help educate men through the IPL 2020 season by building not only awareness but also a level of understanding on a grand scale,” said Sharat Khemka, Co-founder at Niine Hygiene and Personal Care.
Achsah Joseph,
