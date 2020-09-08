Latest Addition in the Energy Based Devices Portfolio, This Cordless Device Offers Surgeons More Freedom of Movement During Surgical Procedures — and a Safer OR.1

India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), today announced the launch of the Sonicision™ Curved Jaw Cordless Ultrasonic Dissection System, which is a next generation ultrasonic dissection device that delivers the combined benefits of enhanced precision to surgeons with convenience and safety in the operating room.



Sonicision Curved Jaw Cordless Ultrasonic Dissection System is indicated for soft tissue incisions when bleeding control and minimal thermal injury are desired. The device can be used as an adjunct to or substitute for electrosurgery, lasers, steel scalpels in general, plastic, paediatric, gynaecologic, urologic, exposure to orthopedic structures (such as spine and joint space), and other open and endoscopic procedures. Access to the optimal device that is safe and allows for good precision and visibility for reaching tight spaces in the patient’s body is critical for surgeons while conducting these procedures in the operating room.



“Overcoming healthcare’s biggest challenges has been the driving force behind the development of our energy products for more than 50 years. Sonicision is a new age technology which is designed to enhance mobility in the operating room and enable a safer surgery,” said Madan Krishnan, vice president, India Medtronic Pvt Ltd and Minimally Invasive Therapies Group APAC. “Medtronic is committed to developing smart products and procedural solutions in the area of surgical innovation to improve clinical outcomes.”



The new Sonicision Curved Jaw Ultrasonic Dissection System is a cordless device which improves movement, mobility‡, and safety1 in OR. The device has a single button with dual-mode energy control which allows access to minimum and maximum energy modes so the surgeon’s eyes can stay on the surgical field2,# and the tapered curved jaw provides access in tight spaces.2,Ω When assembled, electrical power supplied by the battery pack is converted to ultrasonic energy in the generator. This energy is transferred to the active blade, which is used to accomplish the intended clinical use. All these features have been incorporated to empower surgeons to improve focus on patient and the surgery at hand.

References

# 31 out of 32 surgeons surveyed after use agreed.

Ω 33 out of 33 surgeons surveyed after use agreed.

‡ 29 out of 33 surgeons surveyed after use agreed.



1.Brogmus G, Leone W, Butler L, Hernandez E. Best practices in OR suite layout and equipment choices to reduce slips, trips, and falls. AORN J. 2007;86(3):384–394.

2. Based on internal test report #R0042752 rev A, Marketing evaluation of surgeon experience using the Sonicision™ curved jaw cordless ultrasonic dissector. Feb. 13–17, Feb. 28, March 3, May 16, 2017.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.



