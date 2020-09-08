Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company and Marelli, today announced that they have entered into a multi-year global agreement for automotive engineering services.



Marelli is one of the world’s leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector with operational headquarters in Saitama, Japan and Corbetta, Italy.



The integration synergies of this partnership from across business units will help Marelli drive speed to value and realize its vision of transforming the future of mobility in partnership with its customers. As part of this agreement, Wipro will leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and strong automotive engineering expertise to establish a software engineering factory for Marelli. Also, it will help improve Marelli’s operational efficiency and expedite launch of cutting-edge technologies on connectivity and sustainable mobility solutions.



Dr. Detlef Juerss, Executive Vice President – Chief Commercial, Engineering & Technology Officer, Marelli said, “Given the rapid evolution of connectivity and mobility, Marelli is scaling its software engineering capabilities globally. The Marelli-Wipro partnership will allow us to drive leadership in mobility and transform our products to future market needs. We are delighted to have the benefit of Wipro’s experience, capabilities and speed of execution for Marelli.”



Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President, Industrial & Engineering Services, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to be chosen as Marelli’s strategic engineering partner and are looking forward to supporting them in realizing their vision. Our EngineeringNXT platform of service offerings, backed by extensive experience with leading automotive OEMs and suppliers globally, will accelerate Marelli’s ability to innovate at scale, via this strategic engagement. This partnership is a proof point of the value we bring to the automotive industry and builds upon our growing footprint in Europe and Japan, which are strategic markets for us.”



Vinay Firake, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Business Unit, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro is already an IT partner to Marelli, helping the company standardize, simplify and enhance their IT services at a global level. We are glad to be selected as Marelli’s engineering partner. Our expanded partnership with the company bears testimony to the value we have been delivering to them. With this new engagement, we are confident of driving better business outcomes for automotive consumers, OEMs and Marelli group.”

About Marelli

MARELLI is one of the world’s leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener and better-connected world. With around 60,000 employees worldwide, the MARELLI footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, generating revenues of 13.4 Billion Euro (JPY 1,541 billion) in 2019.



About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading information technology, consulting and business process services company that delivers solutions to enable its clients do business better. Wipro delivers winning business outcomes through its deep industry experience and a 360 degree view of “Business through Technology.” By combining digital strategy, customer centric design, advanced analytics and product engineering approach, Wipro helps its clients create successful and adaptive businesses. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, Wipro has a dedicated workforce of over 180,000 serving clients across 6 continents. For more information, please visit www.wipro.com.

Wipro Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers’ ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers’ purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.