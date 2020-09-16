L&T Technology Services Limited
Exponential-e, a UK-based leading & innovative CSP of enterprise connectivity & unified communications services, today entered into a strategic partnership with L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, to jointly offer workplace transformation solutions to customers working in the post-COVID environment.
Lee Wade, Founder & CEO, Exponential-e said, “The needs of businesses in the post-COVID environment is set for a dramatic change. While green quotient and sustainability were focus areas earlier for adopting smart building frameworks for campuses, enterprises now are faced with the urgent need of ensuring a safe and secured workplace environment for their workforces. With increasing customer engagement devices being used to help the modern-day work environment, we provide a software-defined network where functions can be deployed seamlessly. We are pleased to partner with an engineering services leader like LTTS and are confident that together, we will co-develop a value proposition that aligns with the present day needs of businesses in this ‘new normal’ world.”
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a publicly listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 53 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 16,600 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 51 innovation labs as of June 30, 2020. For more information, visit https://www.ltts.com/
Exponential-e is a Cloud, Connectivity and Communications pioneer with a difference. From launching the world’s first Virtual private LAN in 2006 on its privately-owned 100GigE secure and super-fast Network, to its recent launch of its Software-Defined Digital Platform (SD-DP). (https://www.exponential-e.com/solutions/digital-transformation-model).
Exponential-e’s commitment to innovation has resulted in it being recognised as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the UK. Exponential-e has also built an extensive solutions portfolio, enabling the creation of services tailored specifically to its customers’ operational needs – whether that be for Private & Public Cloud, Data Centre, Unified Communications, Cyber Security or managed IT Services.
Delivering customer service excellence is at the heart of Exponential-e. That’s why it’s trusted by over 3,000 customers, with 96% reference-ability and an industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 73.
We work to international management standards and are accredited with 8 ISO accreditations. Today, Exponential-e employs 700 staff members across London, Manchester and Chippenham.
