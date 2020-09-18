Sid Das, Chairman of the Board and Chief Product Officer at IPLTech Electric is referred to as India’s Electric Man fondly by the Team for his vision of electrifying the heaviest trucks in the world locally in India against all odds. Sid believes Innovation is key to sustainability – be it commercial or ecological.

IPLTech Electric prides itself in continuous innovation to make a meaningful difference. From early in the Company’s journey in construction logistics, it wanted to minimize the havoc of pollution being caused by diesel trucks. Even while Electric Trucks were available in much smaller sizes at inflated prices globally, the Company invested heavily in developing world’s largest electric truck. With over one million such trucks in operation, it foresaw 100 million Tonnes reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in India alone in the immediate term.

At the beginning of what turned out to be a roller-coaster journey, IPLTech found that it does not have simulation tools for sizing a transmission based electric drivetrain. A heavy-duty vehicle is not very efficient in direct drive mode due to the heavy torque requirements at the wheels. In the absence of simulation tools, the product development cycle can extend to 4-5 years.

Starting from ground zero and applying fundamental laws of physics, the team led by Subodh Yadav, the Chief Executive Officer, designed an industry first simulation tool for sizing the drivetrain over the first two months. The simulation tool allowed us to predict key vehicle parameters with a high degree of certainty and cut down the product development cycle by 80% to just over 14 months.

In parallel, Chetan Singhal, the Chief Operating Officer of the Company was working overtime to design and develop a battery pack and BMS using the very best Lithium Iron Phosphate cells that could last for 7-8 years of use in extremely hostile hot, humid and dusty conditions. The battery pack uses state of the art air conditioning cooling approach with BMS level restrictions for added degree of safety. The battery pack can withstand conditions ranging from Sub-Saharan Africa to Siberia.

Using extensively collected duty cycle data, the Vehicle Control Unit was programmed for maximum efficiency in Indian conditions.

While the Electric truck was launched in a record time of 14 months, IPLT is continuing to innovate to maintain its edge. The Company has formed a partnership with Faradion, the world leader in non-aqueous sodium-ion cell technology for commercial trial of their superior tech in its commercial vehicles.

A team of mavericks is essential for continuous innovation. IPLTech Electric has assembled a great team with members from automotive sector, electronics sector and from Computers/Data Sciences background. Chetan remarks humbly, “It’s a matter of great pride to work in a team which comprises a physics Olympiad gold medallist, a Sudoku record holder and India’s Electric Man.”

The Company hopes to continue to bring in great products at great prices unlocking great value for its patrons, partners and for the planet.



About IPLTech Electric

IPLTech Electric (https://www.ipltelectric.com) is an Indian start-up founded by three technocrats, Sid Das, Subodh Yadav and Chetan Singhal. IPLTech Electric is the first company globally to put heavy duty electric vehicles in commercial operation for clients like ACC in Delhi-Gurgaon Region.

