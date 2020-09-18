Infor
Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that the defence arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T Defence) – India’s premier Defence Equipment and Systems company, has been awarded the 2020 Infor Customer Excellence Award in the Manufacturing Industry Category for the APAC region. The award recognizes L&T Defence for driving innovation through digital technologies and showcasing achievement of exceptional business results. A panel of Infor solution and industry experts selected L&T Defence for its technology implementation and innovation, performance improvement and quantifiable business benefits. Award winners and finalists from around the world were recognized at the first-ever digital Inforum, Sept 15-16.
“We are honoured to be recognized at the 2020 Infor Customer Excellence Awards. The award demonstrates our strategic focus to retain technology leadership through sustained innovation for actualizing value creation goals,” the spokesperson added.
Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. A strong, customer focused approach and a constant quest for top class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.
