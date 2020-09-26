Hyundai Motor India Limited Saturday, September 26, 2020 1:28PM IST (7:58AM GMT)   KSC:KRX: 00538(KSC:KRX: 00538) Hyundai’s New Brand Campaign SMART CARS FOR SMART INDIA for Millennial Indian Customers   New Delhi, Delhi, India Hyundai Motor India Ltd., country’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception today launched a new brand campaign “Smart Cars for Smart India” targeted at new age and technology savvy Smart Indian Millennial customers of SANTRO, NIOS and AURA.  

  • Hyundai, presents the Smartest Choice for tech savvy Smart Indians seeking quality and distinction
  • The New Brand Campaign highlights product offerings that are Smart on Style, Substance and Technology with SANTRO, NIOS and AURA
  • URL for campaign tvc : https://youtu.be/j_sfM3yigL0.
Commenting at the launch of the new Brand Campaign, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has a very strong customer centric product development strategy that enables us to empower customers with benchmark product offerings. Our product strategy is to constantly innovate and develop Smart Cars for Smart India catering to the needs of tech savvy millennial customers seeking best-in-segment technology, features and quality. Since inception, Hyundai has offered products that are smart on style, substance and technology across all the segments making it the most loved and trusted brand of choice of Indian customers.”

Hyundai’s futuristic cars are an intelligent automotive companion that recognizes the preferences of customers and conforms to the highest standards of style, safety, design, technology, quality and performance. The campaign has been designed to showcase and highlight Hyundai cars as the smartest choice for customers with best-in-segment features such as Wireless Charging, Touch Screen Infotainment System, Stylish Projector Headlamps and many more.
 
Hyundai’s line-up of compact cars present customers with a variety of Advanced BS 6 Engine options like 1.2 l Kappa petrol & CNG, 1.2 l ecotorq diesel, 1.0 l turbo petrol, 1.1 l petrol & CNG. The engine options are equipped with Manual Transmission & Smart AMT transmission options.
 
The month-long, multi-platform campaign across TV, Print, Radio, Digital, CRM and Dealer POS will strongly communicate Hyundai’s strong focus on product offerings with stylish design, most advanced features and variety of powertrain options for customers to choose from.
Annexure:
 
Key Features:
 
SANTRO

  1. Stylish tall boy design
    1. High front & rear headroom
    2. High seating position & micro antenna
  2. Luxurious cabin
    1. Premium 2 Tone Beige & Black interiors with champagne Gold inserts
    2. Rear AC Vent
  3. Smart technology
    1. 7.0 Touchscreen AV+N
    2. Smartphone connectivity with apple car play and android auto
  4. Practical performance
    1. Hyundai’s 1st AMT offering
    2. 1.1 l PL Engine with 4 Cylinders
    3. CNG variant available
  5. Customer centric safety
    1. Standard Driver Airbags and ABS

 
GRAND i10 NIOS

  1. Bold & Stylish design
    1. Stylish projector headlamps
    2. Projector fog lamps and alloy wheels
    3. Shark fin antenna
  2. Smart & innovative technology
    1. Wireless charging
    2. 5.3’ Digital speedometer
    3. 8.0 Touchscreen AV+N
    4. Arkamys premium sound
  3. Premium & Spacious cabin
    1. Increased wheelbase
    2. Rear AC vents
    3. Eco coating technology
    4. Interior colour packs : Red & Blue
  4. All round safety & powertrain options
    1. 65% strong body structure (AHSS+HSS)
    2. Dual Airbags and ABS : Standard
    3. Emergency stop signal
    4. Available in turbo petrol, Ecotorq diesel engines, CNG & AMT

AURA
 

  1. Stunning & Modern design
    1. Modern front design
    2. Swept back projector headlamps
    3. Sporty, unique rear & side design

 

  1. Premium & Spacious interiors
    1. Premium interiors with bronze colour inserts
    2. Superior cabin space
  2. Class leading convenience & technology
  1. 8.0 touchscreen Infotainment system
  2. Wireless charging
  3. 5.3” digital speedometer & MID
  4. Smartphone connectivity
  5. Arkamys premium sound
  1. Advanced & Enthusiastic powertrain options
    1. BS6 compliant Pl/Dsl engines
    2. 1.1 l Turbo PL Engine
    3. CNG variant available


About HMIL

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has 11 car models across segments SANTRO, GRAND i10, GRAND i10 NIOS, ELITE i20, AURA, VENUE, Spirited New VERNA, All New CRETA, ELANTRA, The New TUCSON & KONA Electric. HMIL’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts of advanced production, quality and testing capabilities.

HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub. It currently exports to around 88 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 517 dealers and more than 1,330 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a centre of excellence in automobile engineering.

