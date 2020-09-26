Hyundai Motor India Limited
Hyundai Motor India Ltd., country’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception today launched a new brand campaign “Smart Cars for Smart India” targeted at new age and technology savvy Smart Indian Millennial customers of SANTRO, NIOS and AURA. Hyundai is empowering its customers by offering them a choice from a wide variety of engine, transmission and fuel options in the compact segment.
Commenting at the launch of the new Brand Campaign, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has a very strong customer centric product development strategy that enables us to empower customers with benchmark product offerings. Our product strategy is to constantly innovate and develop Smart Cars for Smart India catering to the needs of tech savvy millennial customers seeking best-in-segment technology, features and quality. Since inception, Hyundai has offered products that are smart on style, substance and technology across all the segments making it the most loved and trusted brand of choice of Indian customers.”
Hyundai’s futuristic cars are an intelligent automotive companion that recognizes the preferences of customers and conforms to the highest standards of style, safety, design, technology, quality and performance. The campaign has been designed to showcase and highlight Hyundai cars as the smartest choice for customers with best-in-segment features such as Wireless Charging, Touch Screen Infotainment System, Stylish Projector Headlamps and many more.
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has 11 car models across segments SANTRO, GRAND i10, GRAND i10 NIOS, ELITE i20, AURA, VENUE, Spirited New VERNA, All New CRETA, ELANTRA, The New TUCSON & KONA Electric. HMIL’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts of advanced production, quality and testing capabilities.
HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub. It currently exports to around 88 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 517 dealers and more than 1,330 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a centre of excellence in automobile engineering.
