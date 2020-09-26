Hyundai Motor India Limited

Hyundai, presents the Smartest Choice for tech savvy Smart Indians seeking quality and distinction

The New Brand Campaign highlights product offerings that are Smart on Style, Substance and Technology with SANTRO, NIOS and AURA

URL for campaign tvc : https://youtu.be/j_sfM3yigL0. “Smart Cars for Smart India” targeted at new age and technology savvy Smart Indian Millennial customers of SANTRO, NIOS and AURA. Hyundai is empowering its customers by offering them a choice from a wide variety of engine, transmission and fuel options in the compact segment.



Commenting at the launch of the new Brand Campaign, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "Hyundai has a very strong customer centric product development strategy that enables us to empower customers with benchmark product offerings. Our product strategy is to constantly innovate and develop Smart Cars for Smart India catering to the needs of tech savvy millennial customers seeking best-in-segment technology, features and quality. Since inception, Hyundai has offered products that are smart on style, substance and technology across all the segments making it the most loved and trusted brand of choice of Indian customers." Hyundai Motor India Ltd., country's first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception today launched a new brand campaign targeted at new age and technology savvy Smart Indian Millennial customers of SANTRO, NIOS and AURA. Hyundai is empowering its customers by offering them a choice from a wide variety of engine, transmission and fuel options in the compact segment. Hyundai's futuristic cars are an intelligent automotive companion that recognizes the preferences of customers and conforms to the highest standards of style, safety, design, technology, quality and performance. The campaign has been designed to showcase and highlight Hyundai cars as the smartest choice for customers with best-in-segment features such as Wireless Charging, Touch Screen Infotainment System, Stylish Projector Headlamps and many more.



Hyundai’s line-up of compact cars present customers with a variety of Advanced BS 6 Engine options like 1.2 l Kappa petrol & CNG, 1.2 l ecotorq diesel, 1.0 l turbo petrol, 1.1 l petrol & CNG. The engine options are equipped with Manual Transmission & Smart AMT transmission options.



The month-long, multi-platform campaign across TV, Print, Radio, Digital, CRM and Dealer POS will strongly communicate Hyundai’s strong focus on product offerings with stylish design, most advanced features and variety of powertrain options for customers to choose from.

Annexure:



Key Features:



SANTRO Stylish tall boy design High front & rear headroom High seating position & micro antenna Luxurious cabin Premium 2 Tone Beige & Black interiors with champagne Gold inserts Rear AC Vent Smart technology 7.0 Touchscreen AV+N Smartphone connectivity with apple car play and android auto Practical performance Hyundai’s 1st AMT offering 1.1 l PL Engine with 4 Cylinders CNG variant available Customer centric safety Standard Driver Airbags and ABS

GRAND i10 NIOS Bold & Stylish design Stylish projector headlamps Projector fog lamps and alloy wheels Shark fin antenna Smart & innovative technology Wireless charging 5.3’ Digital speedometer 8.0 Touchscreen AV+N Arkamys premium sound Premium & Spacious cabin Increased wheelbase Rear AC vents Eco coating technology Interior colour packs : Red & Blue All round safety & powertrain options 65% strong body structure (AHSS+HSS) Dual Airbags and ABS : Standard Emergency stop signal Available in turbo petrol, Ecotorq diesel engines, CNG & AMT AURA

Stunning & Modern design Modern front design Swept back projector headlamps Sporty, unique rear & side design Premium & Spacious interiors Premium interiors with bronze colour inserts Superior cabin space Class leading convenience & technology 8.0 touchscreen Infotainment system Wireless charging 5.3” digital speedometer & MID Smartphone connectivity Arkamys premium sound Advanced & Enthusiastic powertrain options BS6 compliant Pl/Dsl engines 1.1 l Turbo PL Engine CNG variant available

About HMIL Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has 11 car models across segments SANTRO, GRAND i10, GRAND i10 NIOS, ELITE i20, AURA, VENUE, Spirited New VERNA, All New CRETA, ELANTRA, The New TUCSON & KONA Electric. HMIL’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts of advanced production, quality and testing capabilities. HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub. It currently exports to around 88 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 517 dealers and more than 1,330 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a centre of excellence in automobile engineering. Log on to www.hyundai.co.in for more information For more social media updates; follow Hyundai Motor India on: www.facebook.com/HyundaiIndia

