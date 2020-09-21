Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Amid falling repo rates and steps taken by RBI for injecting liquidity in the economy, interest rates on several fixed-income instruments have been slashed. Additionally, markets are rife with high volatility, which is why investors are looking for investment avenues offering fixed income instruments like an FD.
Using the FD interest rate calculator makes it easy for investors to plan their investments, before investing. Follow these two simple steps to use the calculator –
Step 1 – Enter the desired investment amount and tenure.
With just one click, your FD maturity amount, earned interest and the payout amount is displayed on the screen. By using the FD Calculator, monthly interest or any other periodic income can also be determined.
The FD rate calculator or FD return calculator is also an effective tool for those living overseas and want to invest in a Fixed Deposit. Bajaj Finance is also accepting deposits from NRIs, they can get attractive returns on their deposits and grow their savings easily.
For instance, Bajaj Finance FD is currently offering a maximum of 7.35% interest on its FD, with senior citizens earning an extra 0.25% over and above the promised rate.
Online Application Process – Bajaj Finance offers its investors an option to invest in an online FD through an easy online process that is completely paperless and convenient. For customers below 60 years of age, there is an additional rate benefit of 0.10% on investing online.
Online Loan against Fixed Deposit – In case of any financial emergency, the company offers investors the choice to withdraw prematurely from the fixed deposit amount invested post the initial lock-in period of 3 months. However, in ‘Loan against FD’ the customer can only withdraw 75% of their FD value.
About Bajaj Finance Limited
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 40 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.
To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in
