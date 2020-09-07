FSS (Financial Software and Systems) a global payment products provider and processor, has introduced critical increments to its market-leading Smart Recon platform. The new system will leverage ML and automate manually intensive processes and improve the speed, accuracy, and the reliability of the payment reconciliation process.

FSS Smart Recon provides an end-to-end, automated solution for reconciliation management across payment workflows, with built in support for complex, multi-source, multi-file many-to-many reconciliation scenarios. The notable enhancements include:



Machine learning-based settlement process for improved speed and accuracy.

Universal Data Wizard and enhancements to General Ledger Tally for improved time to market

Cloud-enablement for improved scale and cost efficiency



Collectively the enhancements provide a 40% improvement in time to market for greenfield implementations, a sizable 30% improvement in reconciliation time cycles, and an overall 25% reduction in direct costs as compared to partially automated processes.

Speaking on the developments, Krishnan Srinivasan, Global Chief Revenue Officer FSS, stated: “FSS is a leader in the payment reconciliation space, with 25+ deployments globally. Our Smart Recon solution has been deployed by Tier One banks, neo banks, MNOs and merchant aggregators. Across segments and markets, we are seeing a significant demand for modernisation of back-office operations. Customers are increasingly pivoting away from in-house payment reconciliation systems with semi-automated processes towards service-based contracts backed by new-age technology platforms.”

Speaking on the new increments, Sathish N, Dy CPO, FSS, stated: “Payment reconciliations have become exceedingly complex and simplicity and speed is crucial for banks and financial institutions in the wake of an ever-increasing influx of transaction data. With our continuous innovation-led model and investment on right technology like Machine learning, AI and cloud computing, banks and financial institutions will benefit from flexible and scalable processes and improved speed and accuracy of reconciliation.”

FSS Smart Recon deploys advanced unsupervised Machine Learning (ML), algorithms for settlement accelerating the reconciliation cycle by dynamically identifying potential discrepancies at source. Algorithm-based settlement processes allow new components to be detected within seconds, lowering process latency, and saving 80% time in performing resolution actions.

FSS Universal Data Wizard catapults time to market for new implementations by 40%. Across deployments, the initial process of configuring proprietary Core Banking and the Switch file formats is the lengthiest step in the implementation cycle. Data Wizard maintains a meta-repository of Switch and Host file formats for reuse across deployments, saving time and costs on implementation projects. To further optimize implementation cycle time, FSS Smart Recon has enhanced its critical General Ledger Tally process to support a generic framework for automation of closing balances between General Ledger and Core Banking systems.

FSS Smart Recon functionality can be accessed from the Oracle cloud providing greater deployment flexibility to customers. The availability via a cloud platform transforms the economics of ownership for financial institutions and neo-banks and customers wishing to migrate from legacy systems, in particular.

Deployed by globally leading banks and payment processors, FSS Smart Recon is a unified system for reconciling digital payments and incorporates data import, transformation and enrichment, data matching, exception management and timely reporting and analytics. The solution supports a wide diversity of payment classes – ATM Recon, Online Commerce, Wallets, Instant Payments (IMPS and UPI), NEFT, RTGS and QR Code Payments — with built-in flexibility to rapidly onboard new payment channels and scheme-based payments.

About FSS

Financial Software and Systems (FSS) is a leader in payments technology and transaction processing. The company offers an integrated portfolio of software products, hosted payment services and software solutions built over 29+ years of experience. FSS, end-to-end payments products suite, powers retail delivery channels including ATM, POS, Internet and Mobile as well as critical back-end functions including cards management, reconciliation, settlement, merchant management and device monitoring. Headquartered in Chennai, India, FSS services leading global banks, financial institutions, processors, central regulators and governments across North America, UK, Europe, ME, Africa, and APAC and has 2,500 experts on-board. For more information visit www.fsstech.com