Dr Rhazes

Dr Rhazes, the leading personal care brand from Singapore has signed cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador. Coming from the house of Singapore-based FMCG company, Believe PTE. Ltd, the brand has launched two disruptive products – 2-hour Ultra Protect Gel and 7-days Surface Disinfectant Shield – that will revolutionize the way India looks at personal care and hygiene in the backdrop of Covid19.



Sourav Ganguly will be part of Dr Rhazes’ new campaign to highlight the importance of proactive and continuous protection in our daily lives. The film leverages the cricketers’ credibility and immense popularity in India to drive home the message on Dr Rhazes’ new product lines.



Talking about the association, Ankit Mahajan, CEO, Believe PTE Ltd said, “What the world needs today, more than ever before, is protection and trust. We are excited to be on this path-breaking journey of building trust with one of the greatest cricketing legends of all times, Sourav Ganguly. We want to lead the fight against viruses and germs by launching innovative products that provide pro-active protection.”



Most of us have been spending sleepless nights worrying about safety for our families in these times. All of us are scared of doing things that were absolutely normal in the pre-Covid world. With products that offer protection for upto 7 days, Dr. Rhazes simplifies lives by ensuring one does not need to re-apply sanitizers and sprays every few minutes. By changing the approach from being reactive to that of pro-active and continuous protection, these products make the daily lives stress-free for consumers.



Dr Rhazes’ Ultra Protect Gel kills 99.9% viruses and bacteria instantly and gives active protection against illness-causing germs for more than two hours and a single spray of Surface Disinfectant Shield kills 99.9% viruses and bacteria instantly and disinfects surfaces for 7 days.



Talking about his association with the brand, Sourav Ganguly said, “Over the last few months, health and safety precautions have become absolutely crucial to our existence. I am very happy to be associated with an innovative brand like Dr. Rhazes. I think the concept of ‘continuous & pro-active protection’ is great and I love the way their products simplify our lives.”



Designed and developed in Singapore and made in India, both products have been tested and certified by accredited labs.



BOX: Dr. Rhazes Ultra Protect Gel Traditional sanitizers protect from illness-causing viruses and bacteria, but do not provide continuous protection. Their effect lasts only upto a few minutes. There is always a chance of touching an infected surface after sanitizing hands, especially in public places. Dr. Rhazes Ultra Protect Gel protects family from illness-causing viruses and bacteria even for multiple touches. It contains 70% alcohol and a proprietary mix of antimicrobial compounds for protection that lasts for over two hours.

A single application kills 99.9% viruses and bacteria instantly and gives active, ongoing protection against illness-causing germs for more than two hours. It forms an invisible layer on the hands, which is skin safe, and inactivates viruses and germs that come in contact with hands.

BOX: Dr. Rhazes 7 Day Surface Disinfectant Shield Dr. Rhazes 7 days Surface Disinfectant Shield protects families from illness-causing bacteria and viruses. A single spray kills 99.9% viruses and bacteria and disinfects surfaces for 7 days.

The disinfectant combines the benefits of silver based Nanotechnology to deliver highly effective and long lasting sanitising effects. It creates a coating of active silver ions, which is well-known for its broad spectrum antimicrobial properties. Apart from high efficiency, the spray also offers a pleasant fragrance.

Dr. Rhazes Ultra Protect Gel and Dr. Rhazes 7 Day Surface Disinfectant Shield are available on Amazon, Flipkart, Bigbasket & other leading online platforms.

