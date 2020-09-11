Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a global edge cloud platform, today announced its availability as a private listing on Google Cloud Marketplace. Under a single billing arrangement and using Google Cloud committed spend, Google Cloud customers can now purchase Fastly – the first partner edge cloud-based content delivery solution to be offered within the Google Cloud Marketplace – as a part of their modern tech stack. The addition of Fastly to the Google Cloud Marketplace gives developers a modern, flexible platform on which to build fast, innovative, secure and highly personalized digital experiences.

With expectations for superior digital experiences at an all-time high, the need for scale, security, and performance is important for accelerating digital transformation. Companies are increasingly looking for integrated, cloud-based solutions to support their evolution. Fastly’s powerful edge cloud platform gives developers the tools they need to innovate and evolve their websites and applications, so businesses can effectively compete in today’s markets. When combined with the power of Google Cloud’s infrastructure, developers are enabled to deliver these applications and sites as close to end users as possible and far from sensitive corporate assets and resources, creating unforgettable, secure experiences at global scale.

“We’re excited to build upon our six year partnership with Google Cloud to continue empowering developers to build, test, and deploy applications in a scalable, reliable cloud environment,” said Emily Friedberg, Group Vice President of Channel Partnerships and Overlay Sales at Fastly. “Fastly’s addition to the Google Cloud Marketplace allows customers to combine the power of Google Cloud Marketplace with the speed, security and flexibility of Fastly for more impactful results.”

Fastly’s partnership with Google Cloud began in 2014 with the announcement of Fastly’s Cloud Accelerator, and over time, Fastly achieved Premier partner status — the highest partnership level available within Google Cloud. In the past six years, the two companies together announced direct network interconnects in over 25 locations, offered discounted egress to Google Cloud customers, and enabled companies like NYTimes and Flywheel to reduce costs, improve response times, and process more requests than ever before at the edge.

“Making Fastly available on Google Cloud Marketplace means that customers can quickly purchase Fastly’s solution from Google Cloud and get a unified billing experience,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “We look forward to a continued partnership with Fastly as organizations increasingly look to Google Cloud to develop and deploy edge-user experiences.”

For more information on Fastly’s Google Cloud Marketplace listing, visit: https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/details/fastly-mp-public/fastly-for-gcp-marketplace.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the Internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Vimeo, Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

