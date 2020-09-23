CDP runs the global environmental disclosure system, each year it supports thousands of companies, cities, states and regions to measure and manage their risks and opportunities on climate change, deforestation and water security. CDP provides a platform to above-mentioned entities to disclose their project details and associated climate risks.



CDP takes the information supplied in its annual reporting process and scores companies and cities based on their journey through disclosure and propel them towards environmental leadership. CDP does so at the request of investors, purchasers and city stakeholders & partners with accredited solutions providers who offer support to disclosing companies.



EnKing International, a CDP Global Gold Accredited Climate Change Consultancy Solution provider, offers the following services –

Carbon Offsets, Education & Training Services, Energy Efficiency, Environmental Target Setting, Greenhouse Gas Emission Inventory, Low Carbon Technology, Nature Based Solution, Portfolio Carbon Footprinting, Renewable Energy Procurement, Scope 3 Services, Third Party Verification/Assurance, Sustainability Strategy.

As Mr. Barack Obama (Former President of U.S.A.) once quoted – “No challenge poses a greater threat to future generations than Climate Change”.

Keeping this notion in mind along with a dedication to rehabilitate the environment, EnKing International (EKI) has partnered with CDP as one of their gold accredited climate change consultancy partners.



Manish Dabkara, MD & CEO at EKI said – “In 2019, more than 8400 companies, 800+ cities and 120+ states & regions have reported environmental data worldwide through CDP. With this partnership EnKing International is hoping to help drive increased awareness of the importance of environmental disclosure among Indian entities and support them to report various environmental issues on a worldwide platform with ease.”



Paul Robins, the CDP’s Head of Partnerships said:

“I am pleased to announce our new partnership with EnKing International, who have joined CDP as a global gold accredited climate change consultancy provider. As experienced providers of carbon measurement and management solutions and broader sustainability solutions, we are confident they will offer valuable support to our network of responding companies.”

About EKI



EnKing International is the pre-eminent, ISO 9001:2015 certified, International brand in the realm of “climate change, carbon credit and sustainability solutions” across the globe working since year 2008.



It has touched most aspects of this domain, like carbon asset management, Sustainability Strategy & Audits, training for quality control and management and novel concept like carbon neutrality, Net zero ambition, CDP disclosures, SBT, etc. It has cumulative work experience of 140+ men years in the field of Trading Carbon Offsets, Carbon Footprinting & Audits.



EnKing International got recognition among ‘Super 30 companies of the year 2018’ by the Silicon Reviews for being the most innovative and strategic business.

Website: www.enkingint.org