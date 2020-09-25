DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) today presented its latest leadership appointments further strengthening the DXC leadership team, the majority being new to DXC within the last year. This team is bringing the “new DXC,” which is focused on its customers and its people, to the market as it executes the company’s transformation journey. DXC Customer Portfolio Leadership Over the past year, CEO Mike Salvino has recruited new IT services industry leaders who bring formidable experience delivering for customers, inspiring people, and running and growing businesses. DXC announces the following appointments and changes to the team that will run DXC’s business and lead execution of the DXC transformation journey: Americas will be led by Jim Brady and David Swift. Jim joined DXC in June 2020 from Accumen, where he was the COO and previously worked at Accenture and Honeywell. David Swift joined DXC in November 2019 from Accolade where he was Chief Service Officer and previously worked at Aon Hewitt and Accenture. Asia Pacific will be led by Seelan Nayagam. Seelan has been with DXC for six years leading Australia/New Zealand (ANZ) and will now also lead Asia as one integrated business. Europe, Middle East & Africa will be led by Tom Pettit and Steve Turpie. Tom joined DXC in June 2020 from Accenture where he spent 25 years, most recently as a Senior Managing Director in Accenture’s Health and Public Services business. Steve joined DXC in November 2019 and previously held senior roles in strategic sourcing and procurement at QBE Insurance Group Ltd. and Zurich Insurance Company. DXC/Luxoft Analytics & Engineering will be run as a business unit under the leadership of Dmitry Loschinin, who was the CEO of Luxoft. Dmitry will now lead the combined DXC/Luxoft Analytics & Engineering business that has been a growth area for DXC.

Corporate Functions DXC continues to strengthen the leadership and operations of its Corporate Functions that support the businesses with the following appointments: Marketing & Communications will be led by Shari Wenker, whowill focus on rebuilding the brand externally and internally as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. Shari joined DXC in April 2020 from Accenture, where she spent 24 years and most recently led marketing & communications for Accenture Technology. Legal will continue to be led by DXC veteran Bill Deckelman, General Counsel and Secretary for 12 years. Bill will transition his Secretary responsibilities to Zafar Hasan, Head of Corporate Legal, who joined DXC three years ago.

“I am very pleased with the leadership team that we have been able to create to drive the ‘new DXC’,” said Salvino. “We have attracted some outstanding industry talent and combined with the existing leaders have created a leadership team that has a strong track record of delivering for customers and people. I am looking forward to personally working with this team to continue to execute on our transformation journey.” About DXC Technology DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to deploy our enterprise technology stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology. Forward-Looking Statement All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent DXC’s intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors many of which are outside DXC’s control. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements with respect to the transaction announced above, including risks relating to: the completion of the transaction on anticipated timing, including obtaining regulatory and third-party approvals; conditions in the credit markets; anticipated tax treatment for the proposed transaction; unforeseen liabilities; loss of revenues; the potential impact of announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction on relationships with third parties, including clients, employees and competitors; and the delay or business disruption caused by difficulties in separating the divested business from DXC’s remaining businesses. For a written description of the factors that could cause actual results of DXC’s business to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, as updated in subsequent SEC filings including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020, which readers are urged to review in detail, as it contains important information regarding risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from the plans, expectations and other matters described in this press release. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. DXC disclaims any intention or obligation to update these forward-looking statements whether as a result of subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005584/en/ Multimedia Contacts :

CONTACTS : Rich Adamonis, Corporate Media Relations, +1-862-228-3481, [email protected]

Shailesh Murali, M&A and Investor Relations, +1-703-245-9700, [email protected]