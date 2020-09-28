In its endeavor to create a social media platform with a difference that rewards the content creators, Dramz Global LLC an international software conglomerate with its teams across the globe announces the launch of its video streaming app vRockk. The company looks forward to a dignified presence all over the world.

vRockk is a social media connectivity platform for video creation and streaming. The platform aims to work together with the content creators and to ensure the ethical, visual and production quality of the content. The vision is simple, to bring all the talent from all facets of life to the limelight and to make sure they are recognized for their efforts; rewarded for their skills and become celebrities in their own right.

Aesthetic design, user friendly interface will make this app easy to navigate and use. While the lucrative gifts and coin system will help vloggers and content creators to generate a stream of revenue from within the app. vRockk has a simplified monetary system for end-user where they can receive gifts and ultimately encash those gifts.

The team behind the development and launch of vRockk is an international one with background in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and India. Global exposure has empowered the team to understand the audience in different regions of the world and the app features are developed accordingly to offer superior experiences to the people from all parts of the globe. The app will be initially launched in 50 countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

The Tech savvy team of Dramz Global LLC. is geared to achieve excellence by offering and engaging experience to end-users. The continuous development and enhancement of the app ensures that exciting features are offered with every major update.

The Vision of the company is to put content creator at the forefront. It’s reflected in the tagline of the company that says “Together”. The company is together with the content creator to highlight their talent and promote them. They are the stars of vRockk.

The app is available for Download from Google Play starting the evening of 26th September 2020. The iOS version is currently in a testing phase and will be launched in coming days.



