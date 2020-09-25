Sarovar Hotels & Resorts
Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. announces the opening of Rosefinch Sarovar Portico in Bhimtal, Uttarakhand. Nestled in the picturesque region of Kumaon, this is Sarovar’s first hotel in Bhimtal and sixth in Uttarakhand.
Located by the famous Bhimtal Lake, Rosefinch Sarovar Portico has well-appointed lake view Deluxe rooms, Luxury rooms and Family rooms encased beautifully by quaint architecture that reflects Bhimtal’s history and culture. The hotel aims to promote tourism in the area and offer high-quality service and stay options. This scenic lakeside destination is a treat for those who enjoy aquatic sports, adventure travel, and outdoor activities.
ABOUT SAROVAR HOTELS & RESORTS
Across India and Beyond…
Sarovar Hotels & Resorts is a leading hotel management company and one of the fastest growing chains of hotels in India. Headed by a team of industry veterans, the Company manages 90 operational hotels in 55 destinations in India and overseas, under Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico and Hometel brands.
The brands cover the 3, 4 and 5 star spectrum. Sarovar Hotels also operates a Corporate Hospitality Services division with the management of services at various prestigious Business Schools. With 12 regional sales & reservations offices located across India, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts is one of the largest and most diverse hotel management companies in the country today.
Sarovar Hotels is part of Paris headquartered Groupe Du Louvre, a major player in the global hospitality industry, with a portfolio that now includes 2,500 hotels in 52 countries. It has a full hotel offering, spanning 1 star to 5 stars, with Groupe Du Louvre’s historic brands (Golden Tulip, Royal Tulip, Tulip Inn, Première Classe, Kyriad, and Campanile) along with Sarovar brands.
Manisha, Manager-Public Relations Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd., ,+91-9810402371
