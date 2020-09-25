Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. announces the opening of Rosefinch Sarovar Portico in Bhimtal, Uttarakhand. Nestled in the picturesque region of Kumaon, this is Sarovar’s first hotel in Bhimtal and sixth in Uttarakhand.

Located by the famous Bhimtal Lake, Rosefinch Sarovar Portico has well-appointed lake view Deluxe rooms, Luxury rooms and Family rooms encased beautifully by quaint architecture that reflects Bhimtal’s history and culture. The hotel aims to promote tourism in the area and offer high-quality service and stay options. This scenic lakeside destination is a treat for those who enjoy aquatic sports, adventure travel, and outdoor activities.



For dining and entertainment experience, guests can opt for Lake Café, an all-day dining restaurant serving lip-smacking delicacies that offers a host of Indian, Chinese and Continental specialties. Wild Oak, the lounge, is a cozy sit back and relax area. The lounge space overlooks the quaint surroundings of Bhimtal and makes for a perfect unwinding experience.



The Courtyard is Rosefinch Sarovar Portico’s party lawn for hosting social gathering. This venue is surrounded by Oak trees all around. Opera, an ideal amphitheater for outdoor activities is situated close to the reception overlooking the emerald green Lake.



With its gorgeous interior, Euphoria banquet hall offers an ideal venue for leisure activities and business events. In addition, the hotel offers Yoga session, entertainment Zone to its guests.



Along with Bhimtal Lake, the admirers of picturesque scenic beauty can visit Mathpal’s Folk Museum, Victoria Dam, Hidimba Parvat, Butterfly research centre and surely not miss Bhimeshwar and Karkotaka Temples. Bhimtal also offers a central location to top tourist destinations like Nainital, Naukuchiatal, Himalaya View Point, Sattal, and Kainchi Dham.



“We are delighted to expand our presence in the market which is a very popular tourist destination of Uttarakhand. We believe the hotel’s location clubbed with Sarovar’s signature hospitality will deliver a notable experience to its business and leisure guests alike,” said, Anil Madhok, Executive Chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts.

ABOUT SAROVAR HOTELS & RESORTS

Across India and Beyond…

Sarovar Hotels & Resorts is a leading hotel management company and one of the fastest growing chains of hotels in India. Headed by a team of industry veterans, the Company manages 90 operational hotels in 55 destinations in India and overseas, under Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico and Hometel brands.

The brands cover the 3, 4 and 5 star spectrum. Sarovar Hotels also operates a Corporate Hospitality Services division with the management of services at various prestigious Business Schools. With 12 regional sales & reservations offices located across India, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts is one of the largest and most diverse hotel management companies in the country today.

Sarovar Hotels is part of Paris headquartered Groupe Du Louvre, a major player in the global hospitality industry, with a portfolio that now includes 2,500 hotels in 52 countries. It has a full hotel offering, spanning 1 star to 5 stars, with Groupe Du Louvre’s historic brands (Golden Tulip, Royal Tulip, Tulip Inn, Première Classe, Kyriad, and Campanile) along with Sarovar brands.