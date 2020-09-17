CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that its CEO, Manish Tandon, has won a Gold Stevie® in The 17th Annual International Business Awards®. Manish was honoured in the category of ‘Executive of the Year- Computer Services’ as an acknowledgement towards the stellar leadership, impactful Covid-19 response and strong growth achieved under his direction and guidance at CSS Corp.

Organizations are striving to navigate through the new normal in these unprecedented times. Amidst the uncertainty, CSS Corp, under Manish Tandon’s leadership at the helm, has reflected consistent growth and progress for the employees and the organization at large. His technology-led differentiation approach has expedited innovation and digital transformation in the company, with a continued focus on the people front. Tandon’s people-first approach was at the fore when CSS Corp announced salary hikes, variable pay and promotions in April 2020, when the impact of the pandemic was at its highest. Under his leadership, the company has been growing its revenue at a steady double-digit growth rate and is among the few IT services organizations to accelerate its growth post the pandemic.

“It is indeed an honour to be a recipient of the prestigious Stevie Award. This has been possible because of the passion and tireless efforts of the entire CSS Corp family and their indefatigable spirit to conquer and excel against all odds. I am proud of the resilience that the company has shown and accept this award on behalf of the global CSS Corp family,” said Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp.

More than 3,800 nominations from 63 nations, across organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide.

About CSS Corp

CSS Corp is a new-age IT services and technology support company that harnesses the power of AI, automation, analytics, cloud, and digital to address customer needs. The company partners with leading enterprises to help realize their strategic business outcomes. Its team of 7,500+ technology professionals across 18 global locations is passionate about helping customers differentiate and succeed. For more information, please visit https://www.csscorp.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.