' on a single virtual platform Boosting immunity level is the strongest defence against COVID19 Today on ‘World Tourism Day’ the world was at one palace, the virtual platform of an application for 'ARL Rotary Jaipur Cyclothon'. Cyclothon was included in the World Book of Records – London for the mammoth participation of 4857 cyclists from around the world in 7 categories of 2 km, 5 km, 10 km, 20 km, 30 km, 50 km and 100 km. Participants from all over the world started their cycling by the dawn of sun light at 4 am in the morning. 5 countries United Kingdom, Canada, USA, Bangladesh and Australia participated with 25 States like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana etc from India participated in the biggest ever COVID19 awareness drive organized. Director, Jaipur Runners Club, Mukesh Mishra said that the biggest problem of all the countries in 2020 is battling with Covid19, it is necessary to keep immunity system strong. Stroke, high blood pressure and heart attack are a common disease in today's race of life. But regular cycling reduces the risk of heart and lung diseases and improves blood circulation.



President Rotary Club Jaipur Citizen, Pramod Jain informed that all clubs of Rotary Club District Rajasthan and Gujarat also participated in the event and bicycles for participants who did not have one was provided at about 18 locations set up in Jaipur (AU BANK offices in Raja Park; Bapu Nagar; Mahal Road, 7 no. Chorah; Malviya Nagar; Pratap Nagar; Ashok Vihar ext. Gopalpura Byepass; Jai jawan Colony, Tonk Road; Mansarover; Shyam Nagar; Vaishali Nagar; Kalwar Road; Ambabari. At Central Park; Opp Jal Mahal Hotel, Ajmer Road; Banipark; Mahaveer Public School; Jaipur Zila Vaish Federation office, Subhash Marg, C-Scheme and Credai Rajasthan office at M.I. Road). With one message of Cyclothon ‘Pedal to a Healthier and Fitter You’ Rotary Club Jaipur Citizen; Jaipur Runners Club; ARL Infratech Pvt. Ltd.; Organic Sunrise Natural; Organic Farmers Producer Association of India; Jaipur Smart City and Rajasthan Association of United Kingdom had organized ARL Rotary Jaipur Cyclothon on such a scale and that to on a wide world virtual platform. Being a virtual event, one can take part in the event from anywhere, by just following all guidelines. People from age of 5 to 70 years participated in the World record ARL Rotary Jaipur Cyclothon with some prominent name of Jaipur like DIG –SOG, Vikas Kumar, IPS -Digant Anand, Pt Suresh Mishra, Manoj Tibrewal, Credai President, Sunil Jain, Anand Mishra and Ravi Goenka.



On the occasion DIG-SOG, Vikas Kumar said,”Cycling gives us six F's in life – fitness, flexibility, fresh air, fund-saving, freedom and fun. From a philosophical point of view, cycling teaches us to maintain balance in life, it is necessary to be constantly moving. You should keep in harmony with the circumstances while remaining stable. The entire spirit of Jaipur city's passion and obsessive spirit has always been admired and my heartfelt gratitude to all organizers as well as participants of Cyclothon.”



It was a wonderful experience. A Sunday well spent especially in such times when it's becoming difficult everyday to participate in outdoor workout activities. Looking forward for the next event eagerly! said IPS-Digant Anand.



Chairman, Organic Farmers Producer Association of India, Dr. Atul Gupta said, “More and more usage of biological products has strengthened our immune system and also protected our environment. To spread the message to the masses, farmers associated with Indian Biological Farmers Producer Association also participated from their respective village & dhanis. Forti, CREDAI, SMS Doctors Association, Rajasthan Police, JECRC University, District Vaishya Federation Central, Jain Citizen Foundation, Rajasthan Hospital and SGM Outdoor Event were partners.”



Chairman, Organizing Committee, Sudhir Jain Godha informed that official certificate of the world record was handed over by official of World Book of Records – London, Pratham Bhalla to ‘ARL ROTARY JAIPUR CYCLOTHON’, organizers, President Rotary Club Jaipur Citizen, Pramod Jain and Director, Jaipur runners club, Mukesh Mishra.