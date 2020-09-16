Highlights new positioning that reflects the Avon of today and its purpose to transform women’s lives for the better

New brand identity to roll out globally across all markets to mark Avon’s 135th birthday



Beauty company Avon has launched a new brand campaign, ‘Watch Me Now’ calling on people to reconsider their views of the iconic company. Avon, which has been transforming women’s lives by doing beauty differently, has evolved its positioning to better reflect the Avon of today – an innovative, bold and inclusive beauty brand.



Launched to coincide with Avon’s 135th birthday, ‘Watch Me Now’ is a testimony to Avon’s heritage as a purpose-driven company – using the power of beauty to create opportunities for people to earn on their own terms, and support causes including domestic abuse and breast cancer for more than a century. It celebrates the success of the underdog and highlights the unexpected and underestimated aspects of the Avon brand, its people, activism, and products – for which Avon has been granted more than 750 patents and 300 awards.



‘Watch Me Now’ includes a new visual identity and update to the Avon logo, the first in decades, as well as a bolder more confident tone of voice that is more relevant for the brand’s millions of beauty advisors and customers today. The new logo has already begun appearing on products and brochures and includes reference to the curves of the original 1930s Avon logo, with the new colour gradient based on the curves of a woman’s face.



Speaking on the occasion, Angela Cretu, Avon CEO, said: “Watch Me Now signals the start of a new chapter for Avon. Avon has been doing beauty differently for 135 years and we aren’t stopping now – we’re just getting started. We are taking what we’ve learnt over the past 135 years about the power of relationships and social selling and applying that in today’s context – using new digital tools that enable our beauty advisors to earn flexibly today across their social platforms.



“We’re continuing to innovate and evolve, through investment in research, product development and people, to ensure beauty is democratic and accessible to all. And we will continue to speak out, drive change and positive impact on causes that affect women globally. The difference is that we are doing it in a more relevant, bold and confident way to Open Up Avon and grow our business.”



“Avon is committed to providing women with an identity of their own and the freedom to live their lives their way. Through the Watch Me Now campaign, Avon transforms itself as a dynamic, bold, modern and inclusive beauty company. It traces the journey of an individual from being beholden to the stereotype and supporting them to fight for issues that matter, such as gender-based violence and breast cancer. In India, we have been empowering women over 2 decades now and offering a flexible earning opportunity. More than 80 per cent of our sellers are women and each one of them have a story to tell. The Watch Me Now campaign brings to life the best of what the brand has always been and repositions it proudly in a way that calls to individuals and touches on collective concerns,” said Swati Jain, Marketing Director at Avon India.



In addition to this, we have also launched a digital film that brings out real life positive stories of women who have transformed themselves through experiential learning and mutual support.

With five million representatives in more than 50 markets globally, Avon has been accelerating its innovation and business transformation over the past 12 months – through increased digital tools and support for Representatives, as well as new patent-led products.

Link to the brand campaign video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MNOAFKFPiJs

Photo Link

About Avon

For more than 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Millions of independent sales Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands such as Avon Color and ANEW through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis. Avon supports women’s empowerment, entrepreneurship and well-being and has donated over $1billion to women’s causes through Avon and the Avon Foundation. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avonworldwide.com



