Amulya Mica, a leading manufacturer of Decorative Laminates, Plywood and PVC boards roped in Harbhajan Singh to launch their Imperial Premium Laminate Collection. The event will be an online launch on 20th September 2020 at 11:30 Hrs in association with Ply reporter & Surfaces Reporter.

Speaking on the association with Harbhajan Singh Mr. Rakesh Agarwal, MD Amulya Mica said that Imperial Premium Laminate collection is very exclusive and is meant for the people who have fine taste and have arrived in life. Amulya Mica found Mr. Harbhajan Singh a perfect match to associate the Imperial Premium Laminate collection with him.

Speaking on the product Mr. Harbhajan Singh stated Imperial Premium Laminate collection is the most Innovative & Finest 1.25 MM range of Amulya Mica. It offers a wide and diverse range of colours, grain patterns and structures. Every Veneer laminate is inspired by natural veneer and is an almost exact replica of that veneer class.

Amulya Mica, a brand owned by Purbanchal Laminate Pvt Ltd, a MSME based at Gandhidham, a 15 years old company, has been a success story of single man’s dedication and desire to make a footing in the world of big Players. Purbanchal Group of companies manufacture and markets majority of the products needed for interior decoration of home, office, commercial establishments, etc. The Range includes, Laminates, Doors, Cladding, WPC, PVC Laminate to name a few besides Plywood.

To know more about the Imperial Premium Laminate Catalogue, a special preview is being organised for select customers and members of the Press, on Sunday, 20th September’20 at 11:30 hrs onwards. Launch of Imperial Premium Laminate Catalogue over web, will be as innovative as the catalogue. Mr. Harbhajan Singh, well known Indian Cricketer popularly known by names such as Bhajju Pa, Turbanator, who is incidentally Amulya Mica's customer also, has consented to be the chief guest and unveil Amulya Mica Imperial Premium Laminate Collection.

Visit: www.amulyamica.com to register for the event.