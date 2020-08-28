WUS
Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center invited Mr. Prasoon Sharma- Founder & CEO, WUS for its new program, Circles: an individualized group mentorship & coaching experience for founders and entrepreneurs. Open to selected Founder & Entrepreneur community, a Circle is a multi-week commitment to solving entrepreneurs most pressing problems alongside industry expert mentors. Through this highly curated experience, Founders & Entrepreneurs will build peer connections, clear next steps and the capacity to be productive & resourceful while facing immediate changing circumstances and adversity.
Abhimanyu,