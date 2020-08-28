Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center invited Mr. Prasoon Sharma- Founder & CEO, WUS for its new program, Circles: an individualized group mentorship & coaching experience for founders and entrepreneurs. Open to selected Founder & Entrepreneur community, a Circle is a multi-week commitment to solving entrepreneurs most pressing problems alongside industry expert mentors. Through this highly curated experience, Founders & Entrepreneurs will build peer connections, clear next steps and the capacity to be productive & resourceful while facing immediate changing circumstances and adversity.



WUS's is building a unified digital community for workers, especially blue-collar workers. WUS aims to improve the lives of 500 million workers in India and 3.3 billion workers globally. WUS empowers workers by providing following services in local languages: know your rights, grievance redressal, rules-database, micro-financing, skill development, expert advice, government policies and programme related to their domain.