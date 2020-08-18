WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in NelsonHall’s 2020 NEAT evaluation for Mortgage & Loan Services in the New Digital Business Models category.



The NEAT assessment evaluates vendors based on their ability to deliver immediate benefit and their ability to meet client future requirements, with specific capability in supporting the development of new digital models amongst other criteria. WNS was identified as a ‘Leader’, NelsonHall’s highest category, based on the company’s long-term experience with regional banking clients in key markets, specialized processing capabilities both onshore and offshore, and ability to deliver a “best-in-breed” approach for clients by combining proprietary frameworks, technologies, and analytics with third party products. WNS was also cited for its focused approach to digital transformation powered by robotics and artificial intelligence solutions which enhance efficiency, improve end-customer experience and strengthen risk management.



“Our technology-led domain expertise has helped us to ‘co-create’ custom offerings resulting in long-term partnerships with our Banking and FinTech clients. Today, WNS serves some of the fastest-growing FinTech organizations and digital banks across the globe. Optimized cost of delivery, enhanced customer experience and differentiation through new products are our clients’ mission-critical priorities. We will continue to leverage RPA and AI to deliver best-in-breed solutions that help clients transform their businesses and improve competitive positioning,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“WNS has been able to deliver digital transformation to its mortgage and loan clients using best-of-breed solutions from a large ecosystem of product vendors,” said Andy Efstathiou, Research Director at NelsonHall. “Further, its onshore delivery network has allowed WNS to customize service for individual clients.”



WNS provides a comprehensive range of business process management services for the Banking and Financial Services industry across products, lines of business and functions. With a differentiated combination of technology, analytics and domain expertise, WNS’ consulting-led approach and dedicated centers of excellence have helped drive clients’ digital transformation journeys. The company’s innovative ‘Fintech-in-a-Box’ offering focuses on helping clients to optimize operational costs at scale, ensure risk management and regulatory compliance, enhance the customer experience while enabling clients to experiment with innovative products and solutions.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2020, WNS had 43,422 professionals across 61 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.



