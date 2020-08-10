Vector Informatik globally helps shape social values through its extensive involvement and attempts to reduce the social risks facing the general public. In line with its values Vector Informatik India, a 100% subsidiary of Vector Informatik GmbH has undertaken initiatives to contribute and invest INR 55 Lakhs towards COVID-19 testing amongst citizens from weaker section of society residing in Pune and Mumbai.

Vector India has collaborated with Krsnaa Diagnostics in Pune and the testing will be done at identified sites for the people residing in low income zones. In Mumbai, Vector India has partnered with voluntary organization, Be Human Foundation to facilitate testing at Brihan Mumbai Corporation (BMC) identified labs and a mobile vehicle is deployed for collection of samples which facilitates increased reach across the underprivileged sections of city.

“Vector incorporates social issues into its business decisions, and we have always tried to actively contribute towards social welfare and societal needs through our various initiatives. In these unprecedented times, we have decided to support the sections of Pune & Mumbai where the need for testing is higher so that the earliest detection is possible, required medical assistance can be provided and the further spread of virus can be curtailed” said Pushkar Sonar, Head – Marketing & Communications, Vector Informatik India.

“It is our endeavor to sponsor testing for the low-income residents who are unable to afford the tests, as maximizing the testing in the most affected regions is necessary to contain the spread. We also plan to expand this initiative in Bengaluru in the coming month” added Mugdha Vartak, Head – HR, Vector Informatik India.

The entire project was planned by Vector India’s Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) committee in collaboration with Krsnaa Diagnostics, Pune and Be Human Foundation, Mumbai. Vector India employees have also taken efforts at their personal level to support stranded people in various parts of our country by volunteering for food distribution and contributed to different non-profit foundations working towards helping people affected by the pandemic.

