Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Symega Food Ingredients, a food ingredients manufacturer has automated business operations with Infor PLM (Optiva) to promote collaboration, enterprise-wide visibility, and scalability to accelerate innovation and growth.
“Digital transformation in empowering the F&B industry to drive new product innovations, meet complexities of modern supply chain with shorter production cycles, and adhere to stringent quality controls. These business dynamics demand modernization of business operations to deliver innovative, safe and sustainable solutions,” said Ranga Pothula, General Manager, India Business Unit and Senior Vice President, Global Delivery Services, Infor. “At Infor we understand these unique requirements and are pleased to provide Symega Food Ingredients with industry-specific, purpose-built and fully integrated cloud solutions that address their operational needs, win customer confidence and help them focus on business growth across geographies.”
Symega Food Ingredients was started in the year 1972 with a vision to add further value to various local spices that were abundant in the region. The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing natural colours, flavours and savoury blends to food and beverage industries worldwide. With a focus on innovation, in-depth understanding of market trends, technical expertise, and a diligent team of food technologists, they create food solutions that expand the horizons of sensory experiences, redefine tastes and transform foods. Today they offer Natural colours, savories, blends and culinary products to bakeries, dairies, fat, oils, beverages, pharma, noodles, pasta, breakfast mixes, food and beverages, snacks, confectioneries, meat, poultry, seafood, confectionery, soups, stocks and other industries and related subindustries. They sell to 40 countries across 5 continents in 8 product categories.
