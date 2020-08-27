Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Symega Food Ingredients, a food ingredients manufacturer has automated business operations with Infor PLM (Optiva) to promote collaboration, enterprise-wide visibility, and scalability to accelerate innovation and growth.



With business operations spread across multiple countries, Symega produces natural colours, flavours and savoury blends for diverse food and beverage (F&B) segments such as bakery, dairy, confectionary, pharma and savoury. Symega’s business is committed to introducing new taste formats, aromas and sensory experiences with a specialized team of food technologists, flavourists and sensory experts that inspires new culinary experiences across the globe.



With business success depending on the innovation of new ingredients and a faster go-to-market, Symega implemented Infor PLM (Optiva) to significantly reduce product development cycle time, while ensuring regulatory compliance standards are met. With the help of the Infor solution, Symega was able to unify dispersed data and complex business processes across multiple functional groups in the organization. With increased automation, Symega anticipates productivity improvements and lowered operational costs over time, while delivering quality products to customers and enhancing the overall customer experience.



“Constantly evolving consumer preferences, coupled with aligning business operations to innovate product offering, deliver quality standards and meet regulatory framework is driving the F&B industry to innovate and stay competitive,” said Paolo George, Director at Symega Food Ingredients Ltd. “We are hopeful that Infor’s robust industry-specific cloud solutions will equip us to develop superior products that deliver high quality at the shortest possible turnaround time. With added levels of automation and modernized business operations, we are confident that our partnership with Infor will accelerate business growth and innovation across the globe.”

“Digital transformation in empowering the F&B industry to drive new product innovations, meet complexities of modern supply chain with shorter production cycles, and adhere to stringent quality controls. These business dynamics demand modernization of business operations to deliver innovative, safe and sustainable solutions,” said Ranga Pothula, General Manager, India Business Unit and Senior Vice President, Global Delivery Services, Infor. “At Infor we understand these unique requirements and are pleased to provide Symega Food Ingredients with industry-specific, purpose-built and fully integrated cloud solutions that address their operational needs, win customer confidence and help them focus on business growth across geographies.”

About Symega Food Ingredients

Symega Food Ingredients was started in the year 1972 with a vision to add further value to various local spices that were abundant in the region. The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing natural colours, flavours and savoury blends to food and beverage industries worldwide. With a focus on innovation, in-depth understanding of market trends, technical expertise, and a diligent team of food technologists, they create food solutions that expand the horizons of sensory experiences, redefine tastes and transform foods. Today they offer Natural colours, savories, blends and culinary products to bakeries, dairies, fat, oils, beverages, pharma, noodles, pasta, breakfast mixes, food and beverages, snacks, confectioneries, meat, poultry, seafood, confectionery, soups, stocks and other industries and related subindustries. They sell to 40 countries across 5 continents in 8 product categories.



About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com

Infor customers include: