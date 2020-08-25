Streax Professional, the premium product range for hair care, colour and style, specially crafted for salon professionals and technicians, has launched two special programmes Salon Care and Salon Care and Trust Programme to enable salon partners and stylists to rebound business, impacted severely by the COVID-19 crisis.

Mr. Rizwan Ahmad, Vice President – Professional Division (Streax Professional), Hygienic Research Institute said, “Streax Professional cares and values its salon partners and stands with them in these testing times. We understand the financial impact their businesses are going through due to the lockdown and, in response, introduced initiatives to provide them financial relief, in whatever way we can, and educate them on the post-lockdown safety and hygiene measures imperative for salons.”



With the Salon Care programme, Streax Professional is helping the salons revive their businesses post lockdown with utmost customer safety and encouraging hygiene maintenance. It has been organising webinars and training sessions for its partners and distributing free Salon Safety Kits to prepare them to address the new safety norms.



The Salon Care and Trust Programme allows partners enrolled in the scheme to receive instant cashback in their accounts on the purchase of Streax products. It eliminates the need for them to wait for the credits until the year-end when the tie-ups slabs are achieved. It is one of the industry's most exceptional programmes that cater to the distinct needs of salons and stylists, including service products, hygiene products and financial respite with the fiscal stimulus in the form of an instant incentive.



Benefits of the programme to the salons:

The salons will get instant 50% cashback out of the enrolment incentive as per the slab opted

The salons will get free Streax Professional Safety Kit worth INR 1500 on enrolment

The salons will be eligible to get Streax Professional Hygiene range of products at a subsidized rate



Salons can contact Streax Professional representative on 18002668110 to enrol for the programme.

About Streax Professional



Streax Professional, a brand strongly associated with style and glamour in the salon business, was launched in the year 2007 by the Hygiene Research Institute. Streax Professional is a smart choice for smart Indian stylists and consumers and guarantees value for money. Launching innovative products, with well-researched formulations, especially suited to Indian hair types, Streax Professional is the forerunner in the professional segment with the widest distribution network. Streax Professional Hair Colorant Range (Colour Developer and Ultralights) is on a continuous growth path and has a partnership with over 35000 salons in India and abroad. Streax Professional was named one of the Best Brands by The Economic Times Best Brands Award 2019.



About Hygienic Research Institute



Established in 1957, Hygienic Research Institute (HRI) is one of the fastest-growing cosmetic companies in India. Every beauty product of HRI has been prepared with the help of ancient Ayurvedic sciences and modern technology, giving the consumer the absolute best, to be the absolute best. An ISO 9001:2015 & ISO 22716: 2007 certified company, HRI implements path-breaking innovations & personal care solutions. All the products are manufactured, tested, and approved by quality assurance as per Indian BIS specifications and adhere to the stringent international norms of countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, UAE, and Sri Lanka FDA (Food & Drug Administration). Streax as a Hair colour brand is trusted and used by 40 lacs consumers every month across India and is sold through 3 lac outlets.