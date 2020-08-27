SAS India, the leader in business analytics software and services announced its association with Ganpat University (GUNI) for a two-year full time Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Analytics. The main objective of this program is to prepare future ready managers who are well versed in Analytics and have experience in managing current tools and techniques in vogue. The program will impart skills in programming, data integration, visual business analytics and machine learning, along with the essential communication skills. SAS courses and practical case studies have been integrated in the program to familiarize the students with workplace environment. The program also enables students to obtain SAS global certification and the skills can be ratified and showcased through SAS international certification badges.



Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence is experiencing the highest annual growth rate for job opportunities. It’s no surprise that the demand for these skills is greater than the ability to fulfill the requirements. To bridge this skill gap, Ganpat University has collaborated with SAS to provide the right set of skills in analytics via students gaining access to managerial courses.



“Enabling young analytical minds in the area of applied data science for a vibrant future ahead in industry that is beneficial for society, has been the sole mission of SAS Education. We are doing so by building talent pool through our collaboration with universities across India. It is important for us to nurture the right analytics skillsets required across the industry and the addition of Ganpat University as a core partner and contributor to the mission is a matter of pride for us,” said Bhuvan Nijhawan, Director, Education, SAS Asia Pacific.



GUNI has been known for its strong industry connect and industry-linked programs in various domains. This partnership has been signed at a very opportune time considering global opportunity outlook. Analytics has gained prominence considering increased competition across the world. Many companies have been able to give a competitive edge to their business using analytics while many are in the process. Analytics may seem to be an emerging field today, but it will certainly be a mainstream tomorrow, which extends promising career options to the learners.



“This collaboration will unlock lot of learning opportunities for global learners. Going further, it may take the shape of a full-fledged Centre of Excellence for Business Analytics and Data Science domain, and both; industry and the students fraternity shall be the ultimate beneficiaries of this partnership,” said Dr. Mahendra Sharma, Pro Chancellor and Director General Ganpat University (GUNI), Gujarat, India.



The programme is divided into four terms. Throughout the course students will focus on learning optimization concepts, forecasting, Machine Learning algorithms like neural network, geographic analysis, forecasting, text analytics, using languages like SAS, R, Python and various emerging technologies.



Students looking to acquire these valuable skills can find more details on the course here.

About SAS in Education

SAS software has been part of education for four decades and is used at more than 3,000 educational institutions around the world.



About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

About Ganpat University

Ganpat University (GUNI), is established by the Govt. of Gujarat and listed under section 2(f) by the UGC, New Delhi. GUNI has the laurel of successfully implementing the industry-linked higher education model and have created excellent learning opportunities for its students. As a result, GUNI has fully-functional Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in association with IBM, EC-Council, NASSCOMM, Maruti-Suzuki, eInfochips etc. for specialised skills which are most-in-demand. GUNI also has India’s first Japan-India Institute of Manufacturing (JIM) where students attain automotive skills by practicing at mini vehicle assembly line. Because of GUNI’s structured approach of providing exceptional hands-on learning, it has been rated with Five Stars for Graduation Outcomes by Govt. of Gujarat in Gujarat Institutional Ranking Framework (GSIRF) 2020. In 2018, the Education Department of the Govt. of Gujarat awarded GUNI for Excellence in Placement Activities.



The 'Students-First' approach of GUNI makes it the most student-friendly university and a preferred place to pursue quality education.