Amazon.in

Artisans and weavers from Karigar, women entrepreneurs from Saheli, and startup brands from Launchpad saw growth of 6.7X, 2.6X and 2.1X respectively

Over 1000 Local Shops made their Prime Day debut from over 100+ cities

Over 1 million Prime members shopped from small businesses in the 14-day lead up to Prime Day

Twice as many customers signed up for a Prime membership during Prime Day 2020 compared to last year; with more than 65% of new members from outside top 10 cities

Prime members from over 97% pin codes of India shopped across multiple categories in these 48 hours

More than four out of five Prime members engaged with at least one benefit across Shopping, prime video, prime music, prime reading and gaming benefits this Prime Day

Prime Day continued to be the time for new product launches by small and large brands; new launches saw a growth of 5x in customer purchases over Prime Day 2019

The first day of Prime Day was the biggest day ever for Amazon Devices; Echo devices, Fire TV Stick and Kindle devices were favourites with members

Alexa answered over a million requests from customers during Prime Day on the Amazon Shopping app, guiding them to the products, best deals, new launches, bill payments, Prime Music and much more

The 2 weeks lead-up to Prime Day was Prime Video India’s best ever in terms of viewership, with the highest number of streamers enjoying the content on the service Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Prime members on Amazon.in discovered joy like never before on Prime Day making it the biggest 48-hours for SMB sellers, for new member sign-ups, and for engagement with Prime benefits.



With the highest ever SMB participation, over 91,000 SMBs, artisans, weavers and women entrepreneurs from over 5,900 pin codes saw success during Prime Day 2020. Of these, more than 62000 sellers were from non-metro and tier 2/3 cities across India. 31,000 SMB sellers witnessed their highest sales ever with over 4000 SMB sellers each registering sales of INR 10 lakhs or more, and 209 SMB sellers becoming crorepatis during the 48 hours. Artisans and weavers who sell their unique handmade collection through Amazon Karigar store witnessed a growth of 6.7X, and women entrepreneurs from the Saheli program witnessed a growth of 2.6X over average day sales. Similarly, startup brands under the Launchpad program grew by 2.1X over their average day sales. Over a thousand Local Shops from over 100 cities made their Prime Day debut, growing by 2X over average day sales. Over 1 million Prime members shopped from small businesses in the 14-day lead up to Prime Day, further helping them with their business revival.



Prime Day continues to be a unique opportunity for brands of all sizes to launch new products. Members loved the selection of new launches with 300 top brands and 150 unique products from SMB sellers. Prime members loved brands like Milagrow robotic vacuum cleaners, Smart Saver pulse oximeter, Onida (HDLED TV), Boat 20000 mAh power bank, Trytook baking moulds, Samsung Galaxy (M31s), Liomes hand juicers among many others.



This Prime Day saw members from over 97% pin codes of India shop across multiple categories. More than twice as many customers signed up for a Prime membership during Prime Day 2020 compared to the last Prime Day, with over 65% of new members from outside of the top 10 cities including towns like Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, Leh in Ladakh, Dholpur and Sirohi in Rajasthan, Koraput in Odisha, Mokokchung in Nagaland, Garo hills in Meghalaya, Gadag in Karnataka, Nagappatinam in Tamil Nadu and Panna in Madhya Pradesh.



“This Prime Day was dedicated to our small business (SMB) partners, who have been increasingly looking to Amazon to keep their businesses running. We are humbled that we were able to help as this was our biggest Prime Day ever for small businesses – nearly 1 Lakh SMB sellers (70% from small towns) received orders from across 97% of India’s pin-codes; Karigar artisans, Saheli women sellers, Launchpad entrepreneurs, and Local Shops enjoyed their highest ever day of sales,” said Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Manager, Amazon India. “We are overwhelmed by the response to Prime, with twice as many customers (65% from outside of the top 10 cities) signing up for membership compared to last year, and more members enjoying the benefits of shopping, new product launches, and entertainment during the event than ever before.”



“I have witnessed the biggest surge in my entire lifetime of selling on Amazon. Not only it was surprising but a dream fulfilled. We saw jaw dropping numbers on Prime Days and it exceeded our projections by 10X. Focused on made in India quality and professional and superior supply chain due to Amazon has made me deliver my products to the length and breadth of the country right from Leh Ladakh to Port Blair down south. It was the glory we dreamt of when we incepted the brand.” – Arjun Sood, Dream of Glory Inc., an apparel brand under Launchpad.



Aman Gupta, Co-Founder, boAt said “We received a phenomenal response during this year’s Amazon Prime Day sale. Once again, our boAtheads showered us with immense love making boAt a top audio brand in India. This sale was distinctively special for us as we launched our 'Made in India' power banks which became best sellers during the sale. It is indeed a gratifying moment for an Indian brand like us. We hope to strengthen our partnership with Amazon and bring more amazing products to the boAthead community.”



Highlights from Prime Day 2020



Shopping Personal Computing, Large Appliances, Kitchen, Smartphones, Apparel and Pantry categories were among those that saw the most success in terms of units sold.

Work/Study from home purchase trends continued with members purchasing laptops, Printers, Monitors, TVs, Wearables and storage. Top brands were HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, Intel, Mi in laptops; Samsung in tablets; Epson, HP, Canon in printers; LG in monitors; boAt, Sony, Bose and JBL in audio; Mi, Honor & Noise in Wearables; Sony, Canon in Cameras, Seagate and WD in data Storage and TP Link in Networking; in TVs the best-selling brands were One Plus, Mi, LG and Sony.

Large appliances saw favour with members with top selling brands being LG, IFB in washing machines; Whirlpool, Samsung in refrigerators; LG and Panasonic in air conditioner and IFB in microwave in kitchen and home appliances.

Members actively shopped for fitness at home products – treadmills and home gyms saw a spike and the launch of Decathlon products on Amazon were immensely popular.

Members seemed in DIY mode purchasing mixer grinders, choppers and water purifiers from brands like Ganesh Chopper, Prestige, Butterfly, Kent and Eureka Forbes. Vacuum cleaner brands like Dyson and Cesotech were also a hit with members.

Sanitization, Health and safety continued to be top priority for members. Top selling brands in health and personal care products were Himalaya, Dabur; Top selling brands in sanitization and safety essentials were Savlon, Dettol, Lifebuoy and Lizol.

Summer wear and home/ lounge wear were among the most sought after in apparel with Jockey, USPA, Biba and Max as top-selling apparel brands. Beauty and self-care was also on the mind of members. Top-selling beauty brands were Dove, WOW, L’Oreal, Mamaearth, Indulekha, Vaseline, Parachute, Lakme and Nivea.

Top selling brands in smartphones were OnePlus Nord 5G, OnePlus 7T series, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M21, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro Series, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 8A Dual, Apple iPhone 11, OPPO A5 2020, and Honor 9A.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote was the #1 best seller on Prime Day. Customers bought as many Fire TV Stick devices on the first day of Prime Day this year versus the entire Prime Day event last year.

#JustAsk Alexa Alexa took 3X more requests from customers to pay their mobile, electricity and other bills and mobile recharges on the Amazon Shopping app (Android) during Prime Day compared to an average day.

Customers ordered 50X more products using Alexa on Echo devices during Prime Day compared to an average day.

Entertainment & More Members were treated to blockbuster entertainment including the direct-to-service world premiere of the much awaited biopic Shakuntala Devi, all-new Amazon Original series Bandish Bandits, popular English movies Gemini Man, Birds of Prey and Kannada direct-to-service title French Biriyani. For the first-time ever, a special day-long delight offering was curated for viewers with Amazon Funnies – Prime Day Special.

On Prime Video Amazon Funnies – Prime Day Special, the all-day laughter fiesta saw 14 stand-up comedians, each performing a set of ten-minutes , with a Stand-Up set being released every hour on the service between 10 AM to 11 PM on 7 th August.

Amazon Funnies – Prime Day Special, the all-day laughter fiesta saw 14 stand-up comedians, each performing a set of ten-minutes with a Stand-Up set being released every hour on the service between 10 AM to 11 PM on 7 August. Prime Video’s reach and appeal continues to grow and the service is now watched in over 4300 towns and cities, across the length and breadth of India.

reach and appeal continues to grow and the service is now watched in over 4300 towns and cities, across the length and breadth of India. More members streamed Prime Music than ever before in the week leading up to Prime Day, with members streaming music in over 50 languages (20+ Indian and 30+ International language) on Prime Music in the lead-up period.

than ever before in the week leading up to Prime Day, with members streaming music in over 50 languages (20+ Indian and 30+ International language) on Prime Music in the lead-up period. During the lead up to Prime Day, the most streamed celebrity curated playlists were Ayushmann Khurrana, Shankar Mahadevan, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn and Anne Marie.

In the lead up to Prime Day, the most streamed songs on Prime Music were ‘Main Tumhara’ in Hindi, ‘Dance Monkey’ in English, ‘Lamberghini’ in Punjabi, ‘Chellamma’ in Tamil and ‘Buttabomma’ in Telugu.

Prime Reading saw a 2x increase in first time e-book borrowing. Indian authors like Preeti Shenoy, Savi Sharma, Ambi Parameswaran and Ruchir Joshi were the most read.

saw a 2x increase in first time e-book borrowing. Indian authors like Preeti Shenoy, Savi Sharma, Ambi Parameswaran and Ruchir Joshi were the most read. Prime Day Kindle titles by best-selling authors Preeti Shenoy (Somebody that I used to know), Ashwin Sanghi (Sauvastika – The Struggle of Shantiputa), and marketing guru Ambi Parameswaran (Brand – brewing the magic potion in 5 steps) were the top eBooks borrowed.

Gaming with Prime gained popularity with hundreds of thousands of Prime members claiming free in-game content across Ludo King, Free Fire and World Cricket Championship 3.

(Please note – All growth numbers are over corresponding normal days unless otherwise indicated; lead up period is July 23rd to Prime Day) Every Day Made Better with Prime



Prime is designed to make your life better every single day. Over 150 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime. In India, this includes unlimited free shipping, unlimited access to award-winning movies & TV shows with Prime Video, unlimited access to 60 million songs, ad-free with Prime Music, a free rotating selection of more than 1,000 books; magazines and comics with Prime Reading, access to free in-game content and benefits with Gaming with Prime, new product launches, early access to Lightning Deals and more. Go to www.amazon.in/prime to learn more about Prime.

About Amazon.in



The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon.in seeks to build the most customer-centric online destination for customers to find and discover virtually anything they want to buy online by giving them more of what they want – vast selection, low prices, fast and reliable delivery, and a trusted and convenient experience; and provide sellers with a world-class e-commerce platform. For more information, visit www.amazon.in/aboutus

For news on Amazon, follow www.twitter.com/AmazonNews_IN

