In a recent development, Founder and CEO at NoPaperForms, Naveen Goyal announced over $2 million worth of shares under Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOPs) for 19 “zabardast” people. What started as a small firm back in 2017, NoPaperForms has now grown to be the country’s largest and most trusted enrolment automation platform in a span of three years. The company is backed by Infoedge (parent of Naukri.com), who has invested a total of USD 5M (approx.) over seed and Series A funding rounds.
NoPaperForms is the country’s largest Enrolment Automation Platform that is loved and trusted by over 300 institutions across the country and the world. NoPaperForms’ awarding winning product suite and solutions enable and equip admission and marketing teams across institutions to prime their admissions for success in all aspects: conversions, returns, and efficiency. Headquartered in Gurugram, the company has its offices in 6 other cities including Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.
|Image Caption : The #Zabardast Team of NoPaperForms at the Annual Growth Conference 2.0 back in July 2019
