NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has earned 30 coveted Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence awards jointly with customers. The awards include prestigious honors for its Eagle Productivity Solutions and StackRoute divisions. The Brandon Hall Group Excellence awards are awarded for excellence in Corporate Initiatives, Learning, Talent Management, Sales Performance, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Workforce Management. NIIT earned 30 awards in various categories jointly with customers for 2020 including:



The winners are listed at https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php



“Organizations around the world highly value Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards – so much so that we received a record number of applications in the middle of a global pandemic,” said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO, and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. “The awards provide valuable recognition and validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to both employers and employees.”



Award entries are evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.



Excellence Award winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s annual HCM Excellence Conference, January 26-28, 2021 at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.



“We are honored to be named as one of the top winners by earning 30 Brandon Hall Excellence awards jointly with our customers. These esteemed awards are a testament to excellence in learning and talent development. We consistently aim to keep winning the trust and confidence of our customers through innovative strategies and transformative business results,” said DJ Chadha, EVP & Global Head, LDO, Content Design & Development at NIIT’s Corporate Learning Group.

