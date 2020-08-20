For Africa Thursday, August 20, 2020 4:45PM IST (11:15AM GMT)   Merck Foundation CEO, Rasha Kelej and Namibia First Lady; Monica Geingos, Make It to the List of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020 The list of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020, released by Avance Media group as part of ‘Be a Girl’ Initiative to acknowledge their efforts to empower girls through education to enable them to reach their potential and pursue their dreams   Accra, Ghana & Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media announced its second annual publication on Africa’s most prominent women dubbed the 2020 100 Most Influential African Women.  

The list which has a representation of the most powerful African women from 34 countries was chosen from various career backgrounds including diplomacy, politics, activism, entrepreneurship, business leadership, and entertainment.
 
The 2020 list features a record of 75 new entrants with some of the leading names such as: Monica Geingos, First Lady of Namibia; Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation; Former President of Liberia; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Founder, EJS Center; Lydia Nsekera, Olympic Committee Member and Dr. Hala Zayed Egypt Minister of Health and Population.
 
The list is focused on women who are leading various initiatives across the continent and seeks to present them as role models for the younger generation as part of the ‘Be a Girl’ Initiative. They were selected because of their incredible achievements as women and they deserve high recommendations among other female trailblazers in Africa.
 
Criteria for selection included: Excellence in Leadership & Performance, Personal accomplishments, Commitment to sharing knowledge, Breaking the Status Quo, and being an accomplished African Woman.
 
Profiles of the 2020 100 Most Influential African Women are published on 100women.avancemedia.org
 
Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2020 100 Most Influential African Women arranged in alphabetical order:

  1. Agnes Binagwaho (Prof) || Vice-Chancellor, University of Global Health Equity
  2. Agnes Kalibata || CEO, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa
  3. Amanda Mukwashi || CEO, Christian Aid
  4. Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E Dr.) || Commissioner for Infrastructure & Energy, African Union
  5. Amel Karboul (Dr.) || CEO, Education Outcomes Fund
  6. Amina C. Mohamed (Dr.) || Cabinet Secretary, Sports, Culture & Heritage (Kenya)
  7. Amina J. Mohammed (H.E) || Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations
  8. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh || Regional Head, IBM Africa
  9. Angélique Kidjo || Musician  
  10. Anita Erskine || Founder, Anita Erskine Media
  11. Anna Nimiriano || Editor-in-Chief, Juba Monitor
  12. Anne-Marie Dias Borges || Presenter, BBC
  13. Antoinette Sayeh || Deputy MD, IMF
  14. Arikana Chihombori Quao || Activist
  15. Aurélie A. Soulé Zoumarou || Minister, Digital Economy and Communications (Benin)
  16. Ayisha Osori || CEO, Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA)
  17. Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala || Vice President & CFO, AFDB
  18. Bella Disu || Vice Chairman, Globacom
  19. Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu || CEO, soleRebels
  20. Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi || First Lady, Ekiti State
  21. Chileshe Kapwepwe (H.E.) || Secretary-General, (COMESA)
  22. Dorothy Tembo || Ag. Executive Director, International Trade Centre
  23. Edith Yah Brou || Blogger      
  24. Eghosa Oriaikhi Mabhena || CEO, Puma Energy Africa
  25. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf || Founder, EJS Center
  26. Elsie S. Kanza || Head of Africa, World Economic Forum
  27. Emma Lohoues || Actress      
  28. Emma Theofelus || Deputy Minister, Namibia
  29. Esther Cobbah || CEO, Stratcomm Ghana
  30. Fadumo Dayib || Politician    
  31. Faith Osier (Prof) || President, International Union of Immunological Societies
  32. Fatou Bom Bensouda || Chief Prosecutor, International Criminal Court
  33. Fatoumata Bâ || Founder, Janngo
  34. Françoise Remarck || Chairman, Canal+ Cote D’Ivoire
  35. Graça Machel || Founder, Graca Machel Trust
  36. Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor || Minister, International Relations and Cooperation
  37. Hajer Sharief || Co-Founder, Together We Build it
  38. Hala Zayed (Dr.) || Minister, Health and Population (Egypt)
  39. Halima Dangote || Executive Director, Dangote Group
  40. Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu || CEO, Tony Elumelu Foundation
  41. Ilwad Elman || Director, Elman Peace and Human Rights Center
  42. Irene Charnley || Founder, Smile Communications
  43. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (Prof) || Chancellor, Women's University in Africa
  44. Jewel Howard Taylor (H.E) || Vice President, Liberia
  45. Juliet Ehimuan || Director, Google West Africa
  46. Kamissa Camara || Secretary-General, Mali Presidency
  47. Lalla Moulaye Ezzedine || Chairman, Bank of Africa Côte d'Ivoire
  48. Laureen Kouassi-Olsson || Regional Head, Amethis
  49. Leila Bouamatou || Managing Director, BANK OF MAURITANIA GENERAL
  50. Linda Ikeji || CEO, Linda Ikeji Media
  51. Louise Mushikiwabo || Secretary General, Organisation internationale de la Francophonie
  52. Lucy Quist || Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Morgan Stanley
  53. Lydia Nsekera || Member, International Olympic Committee
  54. Magda Wierzycka || CEO, Sygnia
  55. Maggie Kigozi || Chairperson, Africa Scout Foundation
  56. Mamokgethi Phakeng (Prof) || Vice-Chancellor, University of Cape Town
  57. Mansa Nettey || CEO, StanChart Ghana
  58. Martine Coffi-Studer || Chairperson, Bolloré Transport & Logistics
  59. Massogbè Touré || CEO, SITA S.A
  60. Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti (Dr) || Regional Director for Africa, WHO
  61. Melene Rossouw || Founder, Women Lead Movement
  62. Mimi Kalinda || CEO, Africa Communications Media Group
  63. Monica Geingos (H.E) || First Lady, Republic of Namibia     
  64. Nana Asantewa Afadzinu || Executive Director, WASCI
  65. Nathalie Akon Gabala || Regional Head, Mastercard Foundation
  66. Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli || Founder, LEAP Africa
  67. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala || Board Chair, Gavi Alliance
  68. Nompumelelo Thembekile Madisa || CEO, Bidvest Group
  69. Olajumoke Adenowo || Founder, AD Consulting
  70. Oumou Sangaré || Musician 
  71. Owen Omogiafo || CEO, Transcorp Group
  72. Patricia Obo-Nai || CEO, Vodafone Ghana
  73. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (Dr) || Executive Director, UN Women
  74. Racheal Njoroge || Managing Director, Cummins
  75. Rachel Sibande (Dr) || Founder, mHub
  76. Rasha Kelej (Dr) || CEO, Merck Foundation
  77. Rawya Mansour || Founder, RAMSCO
  78. Raychelle Omamo || Minister, Foreign Affairs (Kenya)
  79. Rita Bissoonauth || Head, AU International Centre for Girls and Women’s Education
  80. Sahle-Work Zewde (H.E) || President, Ethiopia
  81. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey || Minister, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (Ghana)
  82. Sinach || Musician     
  83. Sisi Ntombela || Premier, Free State (South Africa)
  84. Snowy Khoza (Dr) || CEO, Bigen Africa
  85. Soham El Wardini || Mayor, Dakar
  86. Sola David-Borha || Group CEO, Standard Bank Africa
  87. Stella Nyanzi (Dr.) || Convenor, Women's Protest Uganda
  88. Sylvia Mulinge || Chief Customer Officer, Safaricom
  89. Temie Giwa-Tubosun || Founder, LifeBank
  90. Toyin Sanni || CEO, Emerging Africa Capital
  91. Toyin Saraki || Founder, Wellbeing Foundation Africa
  92. Uche Pedro || Founder, BELLANAIJA
  93. Vera Daves De Sousa || Minister, Finance (Angola)
  94. Vera Songwe (Dr) || Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa
  95. Wala'a Essam Al-Boushi || Minister, Youth and Sport (Sudan)
  96. Wanjira Mathai || Vice President & Regional Director for Africa, World Resources Institute
  97. Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, UNAIDS
  98. Yemi Alade || Musician
  99. Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr || Mayor, Freetown
  100. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed || Minister, Finance (Nigeria)

Contributed by Amr Jalal from “For Africa” Media

