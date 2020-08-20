Thursday, August 20, 2020 4:45PM IST (11:15AM GMT)
Merck Foundation CEO, Rasha Kelej and Namibia First Lady; Monica Geingos, Make It to the List of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020
The list of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020, released by Avance Media group as part of ‘Be a Girl’ Initiative to acknowledge their efforts to empower girls through education to enable them to reach their potential and pursue their dreams
Accra, Ghana & Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media announced its second annual publication on Africa’s most prominent women dubbed the 2020 100 Most Influential African Women.
The list which has a representation of the most powerful African women from 34 countries was chosen from various career backgrounds including diplomacy, politics, activism, entrepreneurship, business leadership, and entertainment.
The 2020 list features a record of 75 new entrants with some of the leading names such as: Monica Geingos, First Lady of Namibia; Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation; Former President of Liberia; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Founder, EJS Center; Lydia Nsekera, Olympic Committee Member and Dr. Hala Zayed Egypt Minister of Health and Population.
The list is focused on women who are leading various initiatives across the continent and seeks to present them as role models for the younger generation as part of the ‘Be a Girl’ Initiative. They were selected because of their incredible achievements as women and they deserve high recommendations among other female trailblazers in Africa.
Criteria for selection included: Excellence in Leadership & Performance, Personal accomplishments, Commitment to sharing knowledge, Breaking the Status Quo, and being an accomplished African Woman.