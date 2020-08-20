Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media announced its second annual publication on Africa’s most prominent women dubbed the 2020 100 Most Influential African Women.

The list which has a representation of the most powerful African women from 34 countries was chosen from various career backgrounds including diplomacy, politics, activism, entrepreneurship, business leadership, and entertainment.



The 2020 list features a record of 75 new entrants with some of the leading names such as: Monica Geingos, First Lady of Namibia; Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation; Former President of Liberia; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Founder, EJS Center; Lydia Nsekera, Olympic Committee Member and Dr. Hala Zayed Egypt Minister of Health and Population.



The list is focused on women who are leading various initiatives across the continent and seeks to present them as role models for the younger generation as part of the ‘Be a Girl’ Initiative. They were selected because of their incredible achievements as women and they deserve high recommendations among other female trailblazers in Africa.



Criteria for selection included: Excellence in Leadership & Performance, Personal accomplishments, Commitment to sharing knowledge, Breaking the Status Quo, and being an accomplished African Woman.



Profiles of the 2020 100 Most Influential African Women are published on 100women.avancemedia.org



Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2020 100 Most Influential African Women arranged in alphabetical order:

Agnes Binagwaho (Prof) || Vice-Chancellor, University of Global Health Equity Agnes Kalibata || CEO, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa Amanda Mukwashi || CEO, Christian Aid Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E Dr.) || Commissioner for Infrastructure & Energy, African Union Amel Karboul (Dr.) || CEO, Education Outcomes Fund Amina C. Mohamed (Dr.) || Cabinet Secretary, Sports, Culture & Heritage (Kenya) Amina J. Mohammed (H.E) || Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh || Regional Head, IBM Africa Angélique Kidjo || Musician Anita Erskine || Founder, Anita Erskine Media Anna Nimiriano || Editor-in-Chief, Juba Monitor Anne-Marie Dias Borges || Presenter, BBC Antoinette Sayeh || Deputy MD, IMF Arikana Chihombori Quao || Activist Aurélie A. Soulé Zoumarou || Minister, Digital Economy and Communications (Benin) Ayisha Osori || CEO, Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala || Vice President & CFO, AFDB Bella Disu || Vice Chairman, Globacom Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu || CEO, soleRebels Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi || First Lady, Ekiti State Chileshe Kapwepwe (H.E.) || Secretary-General, (COMESA) Dorothy Tembo || Ag. Executive Director, International Trade Centre Edith Yah Brou || Blogger Eghosa Oriaikhi Mabhena || CEO, Puma Energy Africa Ellen Johnson Sirleaf || Founder, EJS Center Elsie S. Kanza || Head of Africa, World Economic Forum Emma Lohoues || Actress Emma Theofelus || Deputy Minister, Namibia Esther Cobbah || CEO, Stratcomm Ghana Fadumo Dayib || Politician Faith Osier (Prof) || President, International Union of Immunological Societies Fatou Bom Bensouda || Chief Prosecutor, International Criminal Court Fatoumata Bâ || Founder, Janngo Françoise Remarck || Chairman, Canal+ Cote D’Ivoire Graça Machel || Founder, Graca Machel Trust Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor || Minister, International Relations and Cooperation Hajer Sharief || Co-Founder, Together We Build it Hala Zayed (Dr.) || Minister, Health and Population (Egypt) Halima Dangote || Executive Director, Dangote Group Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu || CEO, Tony Elumelu Foundation Ilwad Elman || Director, Elman Peace and Human Rights Center Irene Charnley || Founder, Smile Communications Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (Prof) || Chancellor, Women's University in Africa Jewel Howard Taylor (H.E) || Vice President, Liberia Juliet Ehimuan || Director, Google West Africa Kamissa Camara || Secretary-General, Mali Presidency Lalla Moulaye Ezzedine || Chairman, Bank of Africa Côte d'Ivoire Laureen Kouassi-Olsson || Regional Head, Amethis Leila Bouamatou || Managing Director, BANK OF MAURITANIA GENERAL Linda Ikeji || CEO, Linda Ikeji Media Louise Mushikiwabo || Secretary General, Organisation internationale de la Francophonie Lucy Quist || Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Morgan Stanley Lydia Nsekera || Member, International Olympic Committee Magda Wierzycka || CEO, Sygnia Maggie Kigozi || Chairperson, Africa Scout Foundation Mamokgethi Phakeng (Prof) || Vice-Chancellor, University of Cape Town Mansa Nettey || CEO, StanChart Ghana Martine Coffi-Studer || Chairperson, Bolloré Transport & Logistics Massogbè Touré || CEO, SITA S.A Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti (Dr) || Regional Director for Africa, WHO Melene Rossouw || Founder, Women Lead Movement Mimi Kalinda || CEO, Africa Communications Media Group Monica Geingos (H.E) || First Lady, Republic of Namibia Nana Asantewa Afadzinu || Executive Director, WASCI Nathalie Akon Gabala || Regional Head, Mastercard Foundation Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli || Founder, LEAP Africa Ngozi Okonjo Iweala || Board Chair, Gavi Alliance Nompumelelo Thembekile Madisa || CEO, Bidvest Group Olajumoke Adenowo || Founder, AD Consulting Oumou Sangaré || Musician Owen Omogiafo || CEO, Transcorp Group Patricia Obo-Nai || CEO, Vodafone Ghana Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (Dr) || Executive Director, UN Women Racheal Njoroge || Managing Director, Cummins Rachel Sibande (Dr) || Founder, mHub Rasha Kelej (Dr) || CEO, Merck Foundation Rawya Mansour || Founder, RAMSCO Raychelle Omamo || Minister, Foreign Affairs (Kenya) Rita Bissoonauth || Head, AU International Centre for Girls and Women’s Education Sahle-Work Zewde (H.E) || President, Ethiopia Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey || Minister, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (Ghana) Sinach || Musician Sisi Ntombela || Premier, Free State (South Africa) Snowy Khoza (Dr) || CEO, Bigen Africa Soham El Wardini || Mayor, Dakar Sola David-Borha || Group CEO, Standard Bank Africa Stella Nyanzi (Dr.) || Convenor, Women's Protest Uganda Sylvia Mulinge || Chief Customer Officer, Safaricom Temie Giwa-Tubosun || Founder, LifeBank Toyin Sanni || CEO, Emerging Africa Capital Toyin Saraki || Founder, Wellbeing Foundation Africa Uche Pedro || Founder, BELLANAIJA Vera Daves De Sousa || Minister, Finance (Angola) Vera Songwe (Dr) || Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa Wala'a Essam Al-Boushi || Minister, Youth and Sport (Sudan) Wanjira Mathai || Vice President & Regional Director for Africa, World Resources Institute Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, UNAIDS Yemi Alade || Musician Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr || Mayor, Freetown Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed || Minister, Finance (Nigeria)

Contributed by Amr Jalal from “For Africa” Media