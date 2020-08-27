In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, KENT RO Systems Limited, the most trusted water purifying brand, has announced yet another breakthrough product- KENT CamAttendance, a Next-Gen Touchless Attendance System based on Facial Recognition. The new innovation of KENT is the extension of AI product portfolio which was launched last year with KENTCamEye.

Post COVID-19, managing employee attendance system has become a nightmare for the industry as the use of existing biometric attendance machines has been prohibited. With no other reliable attendance capturing mechanism, the industry has switched back to manual attendance which is error prone and difficult to manage. The helpless situation is not only a problem for HR managers, but for employees too as they are still being forced to use biometric machines in many places.

To fill this lag, KENT has stepped forward with its Next-Gen Touchless Attendance based on Facial Recognition. It uses AI based computer vision to capture and recognize the face of an employee for attendance purpose. It is managed via a secure cloud application that stores employee records and employee photos and data which can be seamlessly integrated with existing HRMS. It is a faster and more reliable system than the manual attendance. Most importantly, the product is designed and manufactured in India with data & servers also residing in India.



Furthermore, multiple KENT CamAttendance devices can be deployed in one premises and across different sites. All CamAttendance devices can be controlled centrally from the cloud and data from all CamAttendance devices also comes to the cloud in real-time. Company HR can view all data from the cloud and generate employee attendance.



Employees and supervisors can use the optional mobile app for added functionalities such as check-in via mobile, which allows one to mark attendance through mobile via face recognition and/or geo-location. The mobile feature also offers leave application, attendance regularization and approval. Furthermore, with the help of the team view functionality, one can check attendance of team members through a consolidated view including their physical locations on a map.



Commenting on the new KENT CamAttendance solution, Mr. Mahesh Gupta, CMD, Kent RO Systems Ltd. said, “This new product is in sync with our philosophy to ensure the well-being of people. We believe that safety should never be compromised. The pandemic triggered us to come up with this product. We are confident and excited to bring to market a much-needed product that improves employee confidence & safety in these pressing times.



This unique and a revolutionary solution will help to capture & manage attendance without risking infection via surface transmission. KENT CamAttendance is a touchless attendance system which uses facial recognition and Artificial Intelligence to completely eliminate the need of tactile interaction as experienced in biometric or manual systems.”



“This product is a result of extensive R&D and has been completely designed and developed in India,” he further added.



The KENT CamAttendance system has been priced competitively at INR 25,000 + taxes. A nominal annual fee is also payable for using the cloud platform. http://www.kentcam.com/



KENT CamAttendance



Features:

AI Face Recognition: AI based computer vision for face detection & face recognition

Mask compliance: Inbuilt algorithm for optional mask detection

Real Person Detection: Patented algorithm to differentiate between real person & an HD photo/video

High Accuracy & Speed: Face Recognition takes less than a second with an accuracy of >99.9%

Smart Alerts: System alerts in cases of anomalies like employee not wearing a mask etc.



KENT has roped in Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for KENT CamAttendance. King Khan is also the ambassador of KENT CamEye launched last year – Next-Gen Car Camera that ensures 100% Security for your family and your Car.