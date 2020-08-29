HONOR
HONOR, the global leading tech brand for the youth, announced the second sale of its first ever laptop for the Indian market – HONOR MagicBook 15, on Flipkart starting 31st August, 2020, 12:00 PM onwards. The laptop comes in Mystic Silver variant and will be sold for INR 42,990.
HONOR MagicBook 15, with its Aluminium body and Azure Blue Chamfer, is India’s 1st Laptop with 3 breakthrough Innovations[1], namely the Pop-up Webcam, 2-in-1 Fingerprint Power Button and 65W Type-C Compact multi-device fast charging. The sleek, compact and stylish HONOR MagicBook 15 touts a 16.9 mm thick at its thickest point, and 1.53 kg light-weight design for a laptop with 15.6” (39.6cm) Full View Display. The laptop is compact and easy to carry, boasts of 1920×1080 IPS FHD Anti-glare & Glossy Display, 16:9 aspect ratio, 5.3 mm thin bezels on the top and sides with 87% screen-to-body ratio, 178 degree viewing angle with TUV Certified Eye Comfort Mode to minimize eye-strain, a very useful feature for current work & school from home scenario. For your multi-purpose needs, the laptop comes fitted with USB 2.0, USB 3.0, Type C, HDMI and 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.
[1] T&Cs Apply. Three breakthrough innovations under INR 50K range. For further details, visit www.hihonor.com/in
*T&Cs Apply. For more details on NO Cost EMI & Exchange Offer, visit Flipkart.
[2] Data from HONOR internal laboratories. Actual usage may vary depending on usage and other factors.
[3]The feature is only supported on HONOR MagicBook 15 Series with PC Manager Version 10.0.2.99 or above that have installed related drivers provided by PC Manager. It is only compatible with select NFC-enabled smartphones meeting following conditions: HUAWEI phones running EMUI 10 or above; or HONOR phones running EMUI 10 or Magic UI 3.0 or above.
|Image Caption : HONOR MagicBook 15
|click for high-res image