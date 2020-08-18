The Hiranandani Group unveils its financially sound Assured rental scheme for next five years at its boutique project Regent Hill (B Wing) located in its flagship project Hiranandani Gardens Powai, Mumbai. It is a next gen modish 1BHK homes for the affluent home buyers. The living experience at Regent Hill enriches life with unique experiential lifestyle and unadulterated quality of life. These boutique apartments for ambitious home buyers offer semi furnished 1BHK homes within an accomplished residential abode.



The Unprecedented Covid Pandemic has urged homebuyers to consider real estate as a steady and safe bet of investment. Following this, the demand of owned house and rental living at Hiranandani Gardens Powai has seen an uptick movement due to the convenience, safety and community living offered at this integrated township. The guaranteed rental income with capital appreciation on property investment surely makes a valuable investment proposition for the smart investors and home buyers. To grab this opportunity, one should invest in 1BHK Regent Hill homes. This two-fold return on investment growth offers a valuable proposition of Rs 50,000 per month rentals, with an annual escalation of 5%, against the overall cost of apartment priced at Rs 1.49 crores all inclusive. If the smart investor does his calculation wisely then, this investment proposition in an assured rental scheme at Regent Hill offers higher tax adjusted returns on rentals than those on Bank Fixed deposits.



Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder & MD, Hiranandani Groups says that, “The slipping economic turmoil due to national lockdown has led to higher volatility in the financial markets resulting in falling interest rates to tame rising inflation. The recalibrated economic restart has led the investor community to re-evaluate the investment options for steady income. The wild swings aftermath in stock & debt markets has nudged investor community’s attention to the registered growth and steady income that real estate investments will offer.”



The assured rental scheme at Regent Hill project translates to an average return of 4.5 per cent per annum; post tax deduction, the net earning is 3.18 per cent compared to the rate of interest of a fixed deposit, which currently is around 5.25 per cent; post-taxation it works out to 3.05 per cent. From the perspective of the potential investor, compare the two ​ROIs – 3.18 vs 3.05 wherein advantage of investing in Regent Hill becomes more evident.



Another positive when it comes to investing in Regent Hill B-wing is the 5 per cent escalation every year on the rental. This is not just an annual appreciation; the investor also needs to factor in future capital appreciation of the asset class which does not happen in an FD. Also, the add on benefit that investors can claim while investing in Regent Hill is rentals are monthly and so are the returns in comparison to the quarterly returns on Bank FDs. Also, the FD returns reflect at the end of the quarter, while rental is received in advance every month. This compounded interest income shall decisively entice the smart home buyers and investors to garner the better ​ROI.



For more details –https://hiranandani.com/investing-in-real-estate.aspx