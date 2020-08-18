Reiterating its commitment towards promoting good health and hygiene in the society, Brilloca, makers of India’s iconic bath ware solutions brand, Hindware, has introduced the first-of-its-kind ‘Contactless Handwashing System’, to be installed at public locations, as the country navigates though the Unlock phase.



In keeping with the brand’s legacy of driving innovation as per the needs of the community, the sensor-based handwashing system addresses one of the key priorities of the nation, i.e., creating awareness and building access to safe and hygienic handwashing facilities at public places.



The contactless systems are being initially installed at eight sites in the National Capital Region, including four in Delhi, two in Gurugram and two in Noida.



Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Sandip Somany, Chairman and Managing Director, Brilloca Limited, said, “Hindware has remained committed to promote health and hygiene in the society, and the Contactless Handwashing System is reflective of our efforts in this direction. As the nation transitions through the Unlock phase, there is a need to stay cautious while we get into our routines. Safety is of prime importance, however, it is not always close at hand when we venture out. With our new initiative, we are aiming to not only bring safe hygiene practices to the masses, but also drive a behavior change which is imperative in the new normal.”



Crafted after a thorough field study at Hindware Design Studio, the contactless handwash system come fitted with sensor operated faucet, basin and foot operated soap dispenser with a digital sensor, keeping a count of hand-washes at that particular station.



Mr. Sanjay Kalra, Chief Executive Officer, Bath Products & Tiles, Brilloca Limited, added, “These are unprecedented times, and it is imperative that the brands, with their expertise and knowledge, bring solutions that contribute towards the larger priority of the nation. While the focus remains on arresting the spread of coronavirus, it is also important to stay vigilant as we step out during the Unlock phase. The Contactless Handwashing Systems are being installed at specific locations where the footfall is expected to be higher. We are starting with the initiative in the National Capital Region and will adopt a phased approach to expand further.”



Over the years, Hindware has emerged as India’s leading sanitary ware and faucets brand. Driven by innovation at the Hindware Design Studio, it brings together a perfect amalgamation of technology and aesthetics, to create bathroom products that are aligned with the changing requirements of the customers.



Hindware has been a pioneer and trend setter in the sanitary ware segment for more than six decades, thereby, creating a loyal base of millions of customers across the country.

About Brilloca

Brilloca, makers of the iconic brand ‘Hindware’, is a leading Building Products company in the country. Brilloca has a versatile range of best-in-class bathware products that caters to a wide cross-section of the customers with a strong portfolio of leading innovative brands across the value chain such as Queo – the luxury brand, Alchymi – the super-premium brand, Hindware Italian Collection and Hindware – the premium brands and H-Vitreous and Benelave- the mass segment brands.



Brilloca also houses ‘TRUFLO by Hindware’, plastic pipes and fittings business that comprises PVC, CPVC, UPVC and SWR pipes catering to the building segment. The company recently forayed into the premium and super-premium tiles business with brand ‘Neom- Neo modern Tiles by Hindware’.