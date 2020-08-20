Cyble Inc
Cyble, the US-based Cyber Threat Intelligence Service, is pleased to announce the appointment of Industry veteran Mandar Patil to script the next phase of growth for their Cyber Threat Intelligence Services across the International markets. Mandar will be responsible for a focused growth strategy, covering the evangelization of our Cyble Risk intelligence platform, global partner strategy and customer success.
With the geopolitical tensions, trade wars and global pandemic, the cyber threat landscape has become more complicated than ever. Organizations are under the looming threat of being attacked by nefarious groups such as ransomware operators. Furthermore, the exposure of organizations in the context of the deepweb and darkweb is a growing concern for executives and boards across the world. Cyble offers an enterprise-grade solution, Cyble Vision, powered by machine learning as well as human analysis, to give organizations critical insights towards threats introduced by cybercrime groups, partners and suppliers. Cyble processes billions of records and events on a daily basis from open Internet and darkweb, and converts these data points into actionable insights through their proprietary risk models. Another Cyble product, AmiBreached.com, allows consumers to see whether or not their information has been exposed in the deepweb or darkweb.
Beenu Arora, CEO Cyble Inc,
|Image Caption : Industry veteran Mandar Patil joins Cyble as VP – International Market and Customer Success
