Compass Group, the world’s leading provider of contract food and support services, announced the launch of a meticulously designed program – SafeSphere to provide a safer and healthier workplace. As India prepares to return to office, SafeSphere will support organisations in reassuring wellbeing and hygiene of their employees, through adaptable and customisable program of food, safety and hygiene solutions.



SafeSphere, brings to the fore disruptive models of working, innovation around serving meals across centers including technology enablement and use of the contactless modes of serving, for better immunity protocols. It is a trademarked framework developed in association with fourteen independent, health, safety and audit specialists across the Asia Pacific region that offers assurance on the safety of all interactions with food in the work environment and uses an operating model with a set of certifiable standards. SafeSphere thus ensures consistency and comfort with an already established auditable verification and validation process.



SafeSphere program enables Re-imagining workplace food services – scalability, quality of food, contactless food delivery mechanisms amidst a changing consumer behaviour making the corporate food service players re-strategize.



SafeSphere will address the anxiety amongst employees and the change in consumer preferences to offer solutions in key four areas:

Human Health & Hygiene:

Assuring new safety standards and protocols through a multi-channel employee hygiene communication and COVID-19 training modules.

To further reduce the risk of virus transmission, employees will be provided with personal protective equipment and enhanced employee health checkups will be maintained.

Healthy Spaces & Places:

Offering beyond the workplace market solution and committing to COVID-19 deep cleaning and solutioning.

This pillar aims at delivering enhanced safety standards and protocols as per employee touchpoint journey. Standardised mapping monitoring and ensuring that vendor audit protocols are aligned

Food Reimagined:

Introducing Meal Plus – a nourishing, immunity boosting and wellbeing enhancing food program.

– a and wellbeing enhancing food program. It is an elevated immunity fortified food program, encompassing multiple aspects around processing, packaging and further strengthening with seamless supply chain protocols such as contactless experience, pre-ordered and packaged ‘ Grab & Go’ meal solutions and ensuring low touch pick-up or deliver-to-you at work meal.

meal solutions and ensuring low touch pick-up or deliver-to-you at work meal. The nutritious menus offer a wide range of options prepared with top immune health ingredients.

Digital Touch:

Offering and promoting contactless experience through digital innovation by introducing a redesigned Café Solution – FoodBook Café Pass – a technology-based interface to manage employee traffic at the workplace cafeteria, decongesting the lunch hour rush.

– a technology-based interface to manage employee traffic at the workplace cafeteria, decongesting the lunch hour rush. The Café Pass allows employees to choose their preferred time to eat, book the slot and even pre-order the meal through their mobile app. It takes away the hassle of manual scheduling and staggered management of breaks, providing an efficient yet flexible way to manage the employee dining needs.

OnSafe App enables implementation of distancing protocols with real time tracking at the workplace; in addition to this the Shield App is introduced to anchor workplace safety.



Dev Amritesh, Managing Director for Compass Group in India says, “We believe that the food and beverage industry is at the core of the human experience that needs reimagining. There is a need to disrupt and bring a culture shift and technology plays a huge role in that. Through SafeSphere, we commit to reassure corporates, our clients and employees of their safety and hygiene at their workplace as they adapt to the new normal. SafeSphere is designed to maintain the highest levels of sanitation protocols and ensure that our cafeteria spaces are aligned by the standards. While keeping the hygiene at priority, we also aim to provide nourishing and immunity boosting food options. Through this program, we present some innovative ideas for leaders on transforming the workplace, to meet the expectations of the workforce and changed consumer preferences. SafeSphere is being implemented across our 50+ sites in India including Bangalore, Gurgaon, Chennai and Hyderabad among others. Ultimately, our objective is to provide for a better and healthier workplace and bring back the confidence amongst all.”

About Compass Group India

Compass Group India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Compass Group PLC and has been servicing the Indian Workplace, Healthcare and Education market needs since 2008.

Compass Group is the world’s leading provider of contract food and support services with presence in 45 countries. More than 96 of the Fortune 100 companies are its clients.

Compass India operates in 450+ client locations across India. Our sector-focused businesses give our clients access to unrivalled experience, global best practices and market-leading innovations.

Compass India has bagged awards such as 'Most Admired Food Innovation of the Year Award' for workplace food concepts at the India Food Forum Awards- across all retail & food service categories and Coca Cola Golden Spoon Award for FoodBook, for engagement and food ordering platform. Compass Group India endeavours to continue to innovate and design relevant concepts to nourish workplaces and aid the transition to better workplace food habits and choices.

