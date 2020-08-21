2020 Zhejiang Service Trade Online Exhibition (India Communication Technology Session), hosted by Zhejiang Department of Commerce and undertaken by Zhejiang Samexpo Exhibition & Convention Holdings Co., Ltd, is going to take place from 24th August to 28th August by ZOOM.



The pandemic is affecting the global economy. In order to promote the sustainable and stable development of service trade within Zhejiang Province, Zhejiang Department of Commerce has been looking for powerful and potential partners. India is the world's second largest telecommunications market and has grown very rapidly in the past few years. India's electronic services are globally recognized and have made outstanding contributions to the development of the economy. The Zhejiang communication industry is booming, and at the same time is seeking for multi-communication, complementary advantages, and common progress. The Indian communication market is a good choice. India has a population of more than 1.3 billion, the second largest in the world after China. At the same time, India has 333 million broadband internet users and 616 million mobile communication service users. Mobile Internet coverage is about 24.33% and the number of users is about 316 million, and these numbers are growing rapidly. There is huge potential in India's telecommunications market, and the communication industries of Zhejiang and India are mutually complementary, which is conducive to promoting common development of both sides.

New progress has been made in network infrastructure construction in Zhejiang province. Both the size of Zhejiang's netizens and the Internet penetration rate are higher than China's average. By the end of 2018, the number of Internet users in Zhejiang had reached 45.437 million, an increase of about 5.877 million over 2017, and the Internet penetration rate was 79.2 percent, 19.6 percentage points higher than that of China. Zhejiang has also made new breakthroughs in information technology innovation, with rapid development of net-based information technologies represented by cloud computing, big data, the internet of things and artificial intelligence.



About 70 companies from Zhejiang and India will participate in the online exhibition, and the two sides will have in-depth exchanges in the field of communication technology. Products exhibited by Zhejiang enterprise include digital technology, communication technology products, Internet software services, 5G base stations, mobile communications and information security. They meet the needs of Indian buyers, and the products of Zhejiang enterprises basically provide relevant qualification and certification, etc. In the coming five days, the Zhejiang enterprises will communicate with India buyers one to one to display communication service. Cloud lectures and cloud promotion will be held at the same time. This event will promote exchanges and interactions between Zhejiang and India in the context of the new normal of the epidemic and China-India border confrontation to enhance friendship.