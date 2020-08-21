Gleneagles Global Health City
A 16 years old boy from Chennai who was suffering from decompensated chronic liver disease due to ‘Cholesteryl ester storage disease’, has undergone successful liver transplant at Gleneagles Global Health City. Across the globe, only 17 such cases have been reported and this is the first such case reported in India. This is one among the rare genetic liver diseases which affects the liver at childhood and further leads to liver failure as the child grows older. It is caused by a mutation in the LIPA gene. As the situation was getting critical, the boy’s mother decided to donate the right lobe of her liver to save her son’s life. The team of 10 experts spearheaded by Dr Joy Varghese, Dr Rajanikanth Patcha, Dr Selvakumar Malleeswaran & Dr Perumal Karnan took 8 hours to perform the complicated surgery amid COVID-19 pandemic and brought the boy back to life.
“At GGHC, we always have been a firm proponent of maintaining a high index of suspicion towards less common/rare diseases that may impact the survival and quality of life of our patients. We are cutting edge quaternary healthcare facility where we focus on maintaining and surpassing International standards of care for the best possible outcome for our patients. I congratulate the team of doctors and nurses for giving a lease of life to this exceptionally courageous young man,” mentioned Dr Alok Khullar, CEO – Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai.
Gleneagles Global Health City, the sprawling 21-acre facility located in Perumbakkam, Chennai, is the largest facility of Gleneagles Global Hospitals India. With a capacity of over 1000 beds and accreditations from leading agencies, the facility is Asia’s most trusted and leading Multi-Organ Transplant Centre. The hospital has undertaken several path-breaking Liver, Neuro, Heart, Lung and Kidney procedures. It is recognized by several national level accrediting agencies. World-class infrastructure, dedicated staff and a commitment for medical excellence are the USPs of this facility. The hospital has several achievements to its credit and continues to work on several pioneering procedures.
Gleneagles Global Hospitals has multi-super speciality hospitals in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai. The brand is the most preferred hospital group for multi-organ transplants in Asia region. The parent entity of Gleneagles Global Hospitals is IHH Healthcare, a leading premium integrated healthcare provider with a network of 84 hospitals and more than 16,000 licensed beds. It is one of the largest healthcare groups in the world by market capitalisation and is listed in the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia and Main Board of SGX-ST. IHH is a leading player in the home markets of Malaysia, Singapore, Turkey and India, and in their key growth markets of China and Hong Kong.
|Image Caption : Master Dilli Ganesh who had undergone successful liver transplant for Rare metabolic disease, cut cake and share his joy with the team of experts who had performed the first-of-its-kind living donor liver Transplant in India at Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai today
