BMW India today launched its first-ever BMW Urban Retail Store with KUN Exclusive in Hyderabad. Based on the BMW Facility NEXT concept, the BMW Urban Retail Store is an evolution of the dealer network into a new-age interactive urban space. It offers customers an enriched brand experience in a unique ‘phygital’ environment that combines the best physical experience with digital innovation. The facility comprised of a showroom with BMW and MINI lifestyle apparel and car accessories along with a café. The urban retail store is located at Plot No.1 & 2 Survey No.403/1, Road No.1, Nandagiri Hills, Jubilee Hills Hyderabad, Telangana – 500033 and is headed by Mr. Gautham Gudigopuram, Dealer Principal, KUN Exclusive.



The BMW Urban Retail Store has an integrated Café with a lively, modern and interactive environment where fans will experience multiple facets of the BMW brand, its products and services. The store exclusively showcases BMW and MINI Lifestyle collection that includes apparel, electronics, die-cast miniatures, all-new BMW Cruise Bikes and an array of car accessories.



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The BMW Urban Retail Store heralds a new chapter in offering a distinctive brand experience to our customers and fans. Each element of this modern ‘phygital’ store embodies the characteristics of the BMW brand and creates a unique progressive experience. The ambience it offers is a perfect intersection of modern design, digitalisation and an interactive urban setting. In contrast to a traditional automotive dealership, the BMW Urban Retail Store is an interactive and interesting space that engages you instantly. One can take a step in and explore fascinating products and exciting lifestyle offerings along with their loved ones over a cup of freshly brewed coffee. We are proud to bring India’s first-ever BMW Urban Retail Store to the vibrant and tech-savvy city of Hyderabad with KUN Exclusive, our long-standing dealer partner in the region.”



Mr. Gautham Gudigopuram, Dealer Principal, KUN Exclusive said, “BMW is a visionary brand and we are thrilled to launch the first-ever BMW Urban Retail Store in Hyderabad. This new concept reiterates our commitment to introducing unparalleled experiences in Telangana. Situated in the trendy focal point of the city and a hotspot for cafés, we are certain that the BMW Urban Retail Store will become a choice destination for our discerning customers and fans to explore the world of BMW in a relaxed atmosphere. With our deep understanding of the luxury automotive market, we are confident to play a significant role in the growing success story of BMW in India.”



The BMW Urban Retail Store comprises of vehicle display area, exclusive BMW, MINI Lifestyle collections and car accessories section, a mezzanine floor and a unique café by Blue Tokai.

The first-of-its-kind integrated Café by Blue Tokai is the latest destination in Hyderabad to enjoy a cup of finest coffee with friends. The café serves an exclusive limited edition in-house brew of ‘BMW blend coffee’ along with curated gourmet snacks.



The latest range of BMW Lifestyle Collection is showcased for automotive enthusiasts. It includes numerous inspiring products and exciting styles such as the new BMW Collection, BMW Bikes, BMW M Collection, BMW Motorsports Collection, BMW Classic Collection, BMW Miniature, BMW Kids Collection, BMW Sports Collections, Montblanc Collection for created for BMW, BMW Iconic Collection. The MINI Lifestyle Collection includes the MINI 2020 Collection and the MINI 60 Years Collection.



Additionally, consumers can now access the complete range of lifestyle products at the touch of a button. The interactive screen at the urban retail store allows them to virtually scan through the entire BMW and MINI range of Lifestyle collections and not limit their selection to styles or options available at the store. Thus, allowing them to shop directly online and have it shipped to their home.



The German craftsmanship of the all-new fourth generation BMW Cruise Bikes offers a unique fusion of design and functionality. The bikes are made of light and strong frame, feature a low maintenance Shimano Nexus 7 – Speed Hub gear and hydraulic disc brakes to ensure a stylish ride with complete control.



An experience zone featuring Virtual Reality brings customers face-to-face with the latest information on the BMW product range. An interactive Virtual Product Presentation displayed on a large screen along with a car configurator helps customers to evaluate, configure and review their dream car as per their imagination.



Customers can explore numerous attractive finance and insurance options through BMW Financial Services India on the entire range of BMW products. Customized and flexible financial solutions can be further designed as per individual requirements.



Customers have the option of selecting, customizing and booking BMW products and services from the comfort of their home by visiting shop.bmw.in. They can explore a 360° view of vehicle exterior and interior along-with all features and personalisation options at the click of a button. All queries on product, service packages and finance options can be addressed by interacting with a dealer representative online. In addition, payments can be made online in a secure way. The facility diligently follows comprehensive sanitisation process of its premises and follows social distancing norms as per the government guidelines.

