Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited has recently launched E-Home Loan for home buyers. By applying through it, borrowers can get approval for their home loan digitally within 10 minutes without the hassle of visiting the lender’s office. Through its fully digital and hassle-free process, this E-Home Loan is a platform designed to help borrowers fulfil their mortgage needs online.
Most home buyers will agree that getting a home loan is a time consuming and tedious process. But, with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited E-Home Loan, borrowers can avoid undergoing the process of heaps of paperwork and can simply get their digital sanction letter within 10 minutes of applying. This letter is valid for 6 months. A home loan sanction amount is usually based on financial and collateral eligibility. In Balance Transfer (BT) and Non-Balance Transfer (NBT), eligibility is based on collateral (LTV is function of loan eligibility) and financial eligibility (FOIR etc). Learn more about this E-Home here:
To experience the fully digital application process for E-Home Loan borrowers need to follow the following simple steps:
For a speedy loan application process, borrowers can click here to apply for an E-Home Loan from BHFL.
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL) is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited – one of the most diversified NBFCs in the country with 19 product lines across consumer, commercial and SME finance catering to more than 38.6 million customers across the country. Head quartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for purchase, construction and renovation of homes or commercial spaces. It also provides loan against property for business or personal needs as well as offers working capital for business expansion purposes. It also offers finance to builders and developers engaged in construction of homes. The company enjoys highest long-term credit rating of AAA (Stable) by CRISIL and IND AAA (Stable) by India Ratings and highest short-term credit rating of CRISIL A1+ by CRISIL and IND A1+ by India Ratings.
