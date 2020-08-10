Crickex, the leading provider in sports exchange in India is known to deliver exchange programs across various sports including Cricket, Tennis and Soccer.



Sports events around the world witnessed cancellations while the sports lovers missed viewing all the action as their favourite sports stars were locked in amid the recent pandemic changed the world around us. But as the world limps back to the new normal, sports are getting back into action. Cricket has gradually resumed and the fans cheered as India announced the resumption of the Indian Premier League to be scheduled in the UAE from Sat, 19 Sep, 2020 – Sun, 8 Nov, 2020.

Crickex is the leading provider in sports exchange in India. As the industry-top-notch sports platform, Crickex is driven by cutting edge technology and a focus on offering a trusted platform to customers in India. Crickex offers a best-in-class platform and ensures all the sports fans will have the ultimate online sports betting experience. Crickex brings in a new experience to sports lovers as they now have the liberty to bet against each other on a safe online platform, offering an alternative to a range of betting platforms where you can only play against the body itself.

Operated by VB Digital N.V Company, registered in Curacao and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Commission, Crickex offers its online betting solutions to the sports fans within India who can register and experience the same on the web portal crickex.com.

Pradeep Kumar, the Managing Director of Crickex said, “The sporting fans across the globe and in India are itching to see their favourite stars in action as sports resume after widespread lockdowns and travel restrictions globally. We understand the need for sports exchange and resumption of exciting transactions that allow the fans to prove a point as they predict winning teams and game results. Betting is not pure luck. It requires a deeper understanding of the venue, conditions, the varying forms that players carry to the game and how a team picks a winning side while the other ends up with a losing strategy. The excitement of the fans will see a multi-fold increase as they try to prove a point to a fellow fan rooting for the opposite team. Even though many areas are still reeling under lockdowns and restrictions, the sporting fan can still participate in their favorite game in their own unique way. Crickex understands the Indian consumer and allows the users to use a range of payment options including Bank Deposits Rupee-O, UPI, wallets and online bank transfers. We have seen exciting traction with hundreds of fans signing up and as the IPL inches closer, we will definitely see thousands more signing up and playing their own game while the sports stars sweat it out on ground action.”

The web platform launch saw an immediate fan following with the official Facebook page inching towards 100,000 follower mark within days of its launch. Crickex offers the latest for Cricket fanatics seeking access to everything from previews, reviews, interviews, features, analysis, statistics, photo slide shows, audio and video files. Adding to its original invitational offerings, Crickex announced a range of incentives for its existing customer base and those registering for the first time. The promotional offers include:

Welcome Bonus: On joining Crickex, new members receive a 100% Welcome Bonus up to INR 5,000.

Weekly Lucky Draw: Crickex announced a Lucky Draw, where 3 selected winners take home an iPhone 11 each week.

Birthday Bonus allows its members to claim a bonus on their birthday.

Crickex has Top Online Gaming Industry Providers like Evolution Gaming, Micro Gaming, Playtech, JDB, Spade Gaming, SEXY Gaming and lot more. Along with one of the best sports exchange platforms, Crickex provides wide variety of other popular online games like Online Slots and Live Dealer Games.

Saurav, the Marketing Head at Crickex added, “We are excited to see the initial traction and are confident that Crickex will brings thousands, if not lacs of sporting fans on a safe betting platform allowing fans to participate with a virtual view. We will also be broadcasting games as we go along. The excitement for all of us at Crickex as we view the initial popularity increases by the day and we are happy to be part of our member’s sports delight in this sporting journey on India’s favourite spots exchange program. Be it lockdowns or the emerging un-lockdowns, Crickex will not let the sporting die-hards emotions to go in vain.”

Hyperlink tracking link: https://bit.ly/2DkMhli

Crickex Blog: http://crickex.in/

[email protected]

Live chat: https://bit.ly/3gCV7Jh

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Crickexinfo/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Crickexinfo/

Pinterest – https://in.pinterest.com/Crickex_info/

Twitter- https://twitter.com/crickex_info