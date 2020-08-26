The Latin American member firms of Andersen Global will now operate under the brand “Andersen,” reinforcing the organization’s position as a one-stop shop for tax and legal services globally. The announcement comes less than two months after the adoption of the Andersen brand by the European member firms of Andersen Global.

The member firms of Andersen Global in Brazil, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico and Uruguay, which previously operated under the brands “Andersen Tax” and “Andersen Tax & Legal,” will now feature Andersen as their brand along with the new member firms, MODO Law and GSRC in Argentina, who became member firms of the organization earlier this year.

Andersen Global continues to view expansion of both its footprint in Latin America and its newly established platform in the Caribbean as high priorities. In Latin America, the global organization also has a presence in Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, and Peru through its collaborating firms and has added collaborating firms in 11 countries in the Caribbean region over the last six months.

“Our expansion is driven by client service, and our objective isn’t to be the biggest firm; rather, our focus is about our commitment to building one firm where clients are afforded best-in-class tax and legal services in a seamless fashion across the globe,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. “Our organization is dedicated not only to our clients, but also to investing in our people and the next generation. We all share the same values and vision regardless of borders and it is only fitting that this is also reflected in our common name.”

The organization’s journey began in 2002, when 23 former Arthur Andersen partners created the tax-only firm WTAS. In 2014, the U.S. member firm proceeded to adopt the brand “Andersen Tax,” and most recently transitioned to the Andersen brand in 2019. The global organization has grown exponentially since the establishment of Andersen Global (formerly WTAS Global) by founding U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC in 2013. After launching its global platform in Europe, Andersen Global debuted in Latin America in 2015. The region has since expanded to more than 34 locations, 1,000 tax and legal professionals, and 90 partners today.

Leonardo Mesquita, Regional Managing Director for Latin America added, “Our organization’s foundation is based on our common vision to remain independent and provide seamless, synergistic services to our clients globally. We’re eager to have a brand that reflects what we already know – we are one firm.”

Over the course of the next year, member firms globally will continue to adopt the Andersen brand, while Andersen Global will continue its expansion efforts in critical markets, including the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and presence in over 191 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

